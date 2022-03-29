Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Marzo 2022
19:57
comunicato stampa

Growatt makes available its new battery ready inverter

29 marzo 2022 | 18.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, the global top 2 storage hybrid inverter supplier announced the availability of its future-proof battery-ready PV inverter, the MOD 3-10KTL3-XH series in the European market, catering to the quickly growing demands for storage systems in Europe. Since its launch, the inverter has captured the market's attention with its distinctive battery-ready feature and has been cordially welcomed by the customers.

"Such battery-ready feature offers flexibility to users by allowing the inverter to work for a normal grid-tied solar system and later to be upgraded to a storage system with an extra battery pack, which saves users on initial investments," said Lisa Zhang, Global Marketing Director at Growatt.

In addition, Growatt supplements customers with ARK XH battery system for a whole package of battery-ready solution. The battery pack applies a modular design and can be easily installed and connected to the inverter. Meanwhile, its Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) material endows it with higher stability and security as well as longer durability.

With regard to performance, the MOD 3-10KTL3-XH series is set with full nominal power export to the grid plus full nominal power battery charge at the same time. For example, a MOD 10KTL3-XH inverter can provide 10 kW full power output plus 10 kW full power battery charge simultaneously, doubling the productivity of the system. What is more, its DC/AC ratio is as high as 2, and with dual MPP trackers, the string current can reach up to 16A, making it a good match with high-power modules.

"We have witnessed quickly growing demands for storage systems worldwide, especially in Europe. Against the background of the European Union's net zero emissions target and surging electricity prices in Europe, installing energy storage system is becoming unprecedentedly popular for European residents. Soon we will also bring this forward-looking solution to the Australian market where tremendous energy storage potential resides," concluded Zhang.

About Growatt

Established in 2010, Growatt is a global leader in smart energy solutions. The company provides an extensive portfolio of products and solutions including PV inverters, energy storage systems, EV chargers and smart energy management solutions. According to IHS Markit, Growatt is the global No.1 residential inverter supplier. Additionally, for storage hybrid inverters, it is the world's second largest supplier according to Wood Mackenzie.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1775731/image_1.jpg 

