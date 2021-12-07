Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:17 Vaccino covid, Bassetti: "Quarta dose nel 2022"

08:47 Mareamico: "Spostare studenti Ipia da zona industriale"

08:26 Covid, offerta online di farmaci: 30 siti oscurati

08:10 Manovra, Orlando: "Credo ci sia ancora spazio per dialogo"

07:49 Super green pass in vigore, boom di certificati scaricati

06:54 Corinaldo, tre anni fa la strage nella discoteca

00:03 Covid, Oms dice no a plasma guariti: "Cura costosa e inutile"

00:02 Variante Omicron, quanti sono i contagi in Italia ed Europa

22:52 Milano, 82enne ucciso in casa: ferito anche con motosega

22:35 Manovra 2022, fonti governo: "Sciopero ora incomprensibile"

21:58 Covid oggi Germania, polizia interviene contro no vax in Sassonia

21:36 Atreju 2021, le 'pagelle' di Di Maio: "Meloni? Più affidabile di Salvini"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GrubTech Raises $13 Million in Series A Funding Round to Accelerate Its International Growth Strategy

07 dicembre 2021 | 05.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubTech, a plug & play, all-in-one operating system for restaurants and cloud kitchens, announced it has successfully raised a $13 Million Series A investment led by Addition. Other investors in this round include BY Ventures and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund.

Founded in 2019 to address the F&B sector's gap in technology solutions for modern operations, GrubTech's all-encompassing software powers various functions including back of house, in kitchen operations, integrations with food aggregators and an omni-channel point of sale. 

"Legacy technology in the F&B space hasn't kept pace with the speed in which the sector is transforming. This results in a fragmented set of solutions that a restauranteur or cloud kitchen operator is forced to sift through and stitch up.  Not only does this complicate their operation, but it also slows down their ability to expand. We fixed that with an easy to use, all in one stack that's future proof," said Mohamed Al Fayed, GrubTech's Co-Founder & CEO.

GrubTech's restaurant management system enables its customers to operate more efficiently, provide a better experience for dine-in and online customers, and increase sales by effortlessly operating multiple brands from a single location. The all-in-one platform provides customers with unparalleled operational and sales data, allowing them to make more informed decisions on how they run their business and capitalize on growth opportunities.

GrubTech's customers experience a doubling of sales per square meter through multi-tenanting across food platforms, and unlocks the creation and hosting of new brands using existing resources. The easily deployable software enables a 25% reduction in time from when an order is placed until it is delivered, and a 35% increase in margins by maximizing efficiency of fixed costs and wastage.

Omar Rifai, GrubTech's Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer added: "Consumers are demanding a technology enabled experience when engaging with their favorite F&B brands, whether it's on premise, take out or online. GrubTech was built from the ground up to empower our clients to better serve their customers across multiple fronts."

Used by clients across 15 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe, GrubTech recently celebrated a milestone of processing 2 million orders.  The company plans to use the funds to continue developing innovative solutions and further extend its reach into new markets.

To learn more about GrubTech's cloud kitchen management software, visit www.grubtech.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1703658/Cofounders.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Other investors investitore investors cloud kitchens
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 6 dicembre
News to go
Green pass, Coldiretti: con stop ai no vax balza business rider
News to go
Vaccino ai bambini, Locatelli: "Bel regalo di Natale"
News to go
Salario minimo europeo, ok da Consiglio Ue a negoziati
News to go
Vendite on line, primo calo dal 2016
News to go
Riciclaggio, operazione della Finanza a Roma
News to go
Arrestato Massimo Ferrero
News to go
Scuola, i presidi: "Per ridurre ricorso a Dad serve aiuto dall'esercito"
News to go
Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anni di carcere
News to go
Green pass su bus e metro, prima multa di 400 euro a Roma
News to go
Covid Lazio, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Droga, maxi blitz a Palermo: 31 arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza