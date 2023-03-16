Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Marzo 2023
Grüezi!! EIGER Brings Tropical Adventure to Switzerland

16 marzo 2023 | 17.12
INTERLAKEN, Switzerland, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EIGER Adventure, a popular Indonesia eco-friendly outdoor apparel brand, open its first international store in Interlaken on March 15th, 2023. The store is expected to attract tourists and locals who seek high-quality outdoor clothing and accessories. 

Visit https://eigeradventure.com/ to find out more about EIGER Adventure's products. 

Quality, design, and sustainability at the forefront of EIGER Adventure's international roadmap 

As a brand that puts its best foot forward on the international stage, EIGER has received numerous certifications, ensuring that all products have passed vigorous quality checks to meet the high-quality global standard. The store will also showcase the company's commitment to green business practices. An example of this dedication is the award-winning EIGER's Ecosaviour 45 Rucksack, made from recycled materials. The carrier's frame uses bamboo manufactured by Indonesian SME (Small Medium Enterprise) communities as an alternative for aluminum, fiber, or steel wiring.

In addition to selling outdoor activity products, the Interlaken store also aims to introduce Indonesian culture and tourist attractions to visitors. Aside from enjoying the "Wonderful Indonesia" store theme, shoppers will receive a free signature coffee from Indonesia. 

EIGER's international debut pays homage to its founding inspiration 

The brand name EIGER Adventure, founded in 1989, was inspired by the famous Swiss Eiger mountain. Since then, the company has grown and developed a solid customer base across Indonesia and has been cultivating a spirit of sustainability in every business initiative. "Our first overseas store in Interlaken marks our long-awaited dream shared with EIGER's consumers. We are here to listen to their stories across the nation and worldwide and committed to encouraging innovation and collaboration within the spirit of sustainability," said Ronny Lukito, Founder of EIGER Adventure.

With a strong history of achievements in Indonesia, EIGER Adventure has the potential for continued growth in the international market. Globally, the outdoor apparel market is estimated to reach approximately $26 billion by the end of 2026; therefore, the investment by both the Indonesian and Swiss governments is primed for success in the long run. "We are looking forward to welcoming EIGER Adventure, a proud Indonesian brand, here in Switzerland and congratulate them on going international," said Philippe Ritschard, Mayor of Interlaken. "We are honored to become their first overseas location and hope that the EIGER Adventure store will pioneer other Indonesian products to enter Switzerland, as Interlaken appreciates the trust to invest in our city." 

Continuing its success, EIGER Adventure will soon enter the Southeast Asian outdoor apparel market to strengthen its global growth.

About EIGER Adventure 

EIGER Adventures offers high-quality outdoor apparel and equipment for enthusiasts of open-air activities. EIGER provides adventurers within three primary product categories: Mountaineering, Riding, and Authentic 1989, catering to climbers, bikers, and hikers who love classic, stylish designs. Besides focusing on outdoor activities, EIGER prioritizes environmental sustainability and social responsibility, aiming to educate and inspire people on green life, Expedition, and Responsibility. 

Media Contact Shulhan Rijal PR Manager EIGER Adventure shulhan.syamsur@eigerindo.co.id   

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034720/TOKO_EIGER_DI_SWISS__2.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gruezi-eiger-brings-tropical-adventure-to-switzerland-301774359.html

