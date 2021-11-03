Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Novembre 2021
Grupo Bimbo Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 as it Launches its New Sustainability Platform

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company, and leader on sustainability, announced today its commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2050. This commitment considers emissions for its entire value chain, covering all Scopes across all activities. By doing this, Grupo Bimbo has become the first Mexican food company to commit to Business Ambition for 1.5°C and join the United Nation's Race to Zero Campaign with targets established and validated by Science Based Targets.

The roadmap towards this commitment has been carefully defined. Building on initiatives that have directed Grupo Bimbo towards cleaner energy for years now, it includes transitioning to 100% renewable energy, moving to lower carbon logistics and vehicles, implementing energy efficiency strategies, and supporting suppliers and partners in reducing their emissions through technological innovation. Grupo Bimbo will also include neutralization actions as through reforestation and carbon sequestration measures aligned with its regenerative agriculture initiative.

Daniel Servitje, Grupo Bimbo's Chairman and CEO commented: "I am proud that Grupo Bimbo can continue contributing to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals and is actively looking for ways to limit the damaging effects of global warming. Our new sustainability platform has been defined with long term ambitious goals which are intimately linked to our purpose, to nourish a better world. Grupo Bimbo is a company with a long track record on social and environmental initiatives, as we launch our new platform, we are taking the necessary steps towards fully integrating sustainability with our overall business strategy and publicly committing to continue positively impacting the future."

