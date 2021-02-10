Grupo Lomas and Karisma Hotels & Resorts To Open Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in June 2021

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and PAW Patrol get ready: Karisma Hotels & Resorts is opening Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in June 2021. Beginning today, travelers can book accommodations at Mexico's first Nickelodeon Resort, featuring one of the largest water attractions in Mexico and all ocean-front swim-up suites, accommodating families of five.

The resort will feature 280 oceanfront swim-up suites, family-friendly amenities, two bathrooms in every suite, playful design elements and furnishings inspired by Nickelodeon's iconic colors and characters. The property will feature four rooftop, penthouse-style Signature Suites, including the fan-favorite Pineapple Suite and the first-ever Turtle Lair Suite, dedicated to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

At the epicenter of the resort's entertainment offerings is Aqua Nick®, a six-acre themed water park located adjacent to the resort, featuring 2,000 sq. ft. of slides and more than 1,820 sq. ft of river rides, with complimentary and early access offered to guests. Park amenities also include the relaxing Bikini Bottom Beach, a Slime Spot, PAW Patrol Adventure Bay, a water playground and Soak Summit.

Nickelodeon Place™ will feature signature characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue from Blue's Clues & You and more. Inside, Club Nick offers the ultimate free play zone for kids complete with special themed days, a craft laboratory, playground, stage, character visits and Slime! Guests will enjoy the iconic Big Orange Couch at SNICK Lounge, a sophisticated '90s-inspired space that serves as a game room, sports lounge and live music venue.

With Karisma's industry-leading World-Class Gourmet Inclusive® Experience, guests will have access to 24-hour in-room dining plus world-class food and beverages served at six distinct restaurants. Adult time is also elevated, with sommeliers and expert mixologists crafting drinks at the resort's three bars. Other resort amenities include a fitness center and spa featuring kids' treatments, couples and bridal suites, and outdoor treatment areas.

"This year Grupo Lomas celebrates its 40th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate it than with the opening of this property that reaffirms our commitment to Mexico and continues to generate investment and jobs by betting on the most innovative accommodation concepts worldwide that contribute to strengthen the leadership of the Mexican Caribbean," said Dolores López Lira, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Lomas. The tourism corporation's investment in Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya will add nearly 2,000 luxury suites to its portfolio under the operation of Karisma Hotels & Resorts.

"We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Grupo Lomas and Karisma Hotels & Resorts to open this incredible resort along a stunning stretch of white sand beach, providing guests of all ages with an authentic vacation experience centered on five-star luxury, playfulness and the warm hospitality that makes Mexico such a beloved destination," said Kevin Suh, President of Themed Entertainment at ViacomCBS. "With Viacom Global Insights reporting that 70% of kids find family time one of the most important sources of happiness, we're excited to offer a fun destination that gives them a world-class family experience they won't ever forget."

Exclusive June opening rates are now available starting at $453 per person per night, which includes full access to Aqua Nick®, airport transfers and the full World-Class Gourmet Inclusive® experience. Guests are encouraged to sign-up for the property's newsletter.

To ensure a holistic approach to guest safety and wellness, Karisma Hotels & Resorts created a comprehensive well-being program called Karisma Peace of Mind™, which includes a free, on-site antigen test for guests traveling to the U.S. per CDC requirements.

