Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 12:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:44 M5S, Conte a un passo dall'addio

12:29 Fisco, stop cartelle esattoriali: nuovo decreto entro martedì

12:16 Inter, 40 tifosi vip pronti a diventare soci: chi sono

12:09 Gb, nuovi guai per Hancock: "Relazione con l'assistente"

11:55 Riforme, Salvini invia sms a Letta per dialogo Pd-Lega

11:44 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e regioni: contagi 25 giugno

11:33 Covid, Meloni: "Sempre più plausibile responsabilità cinese"

11:32 Caso Marò, interrogatorio Latorre in Procura di Roma l'8 luglio

11:20 Ddl Zan, Salvini: "Vaticano? Libertà espressione, ma Parlamento sovrano"

11:18 Covid oggi Marche, 13 contagi: bollettino 25 giugno

11:14 Ghedini: "Campagna diffamatoria del Fatto Quotidiano contro Berlusconi"

10:53 George Floyd, oggi la sentenza di condanna per l'ex agente Chauvin

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

GSMA Partners with Cision PR Newswire for MWC Barcelona 2021

25 giugno 2021 | 11.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PR Newswire to Host Official Online Press Room and Provide News Distribution Services 

BARCELONA, Spain, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA announced today that Cision PR Newswire will be the official media and communications partner for the organization's flagship mobile industry and technology event, MWC Barcelona 2021. The event is being held from June 28 through July 1, 2021. 

GSMA logo

Every year, MWC brings together leading companies and trailblazers to share the latest topics relevant to the future of the mobile and tech ecosystems. 

PR Newswire, an industry-leading content distribution network and media advisory platform, is powering the official MWC21 Online Press Room. Event Exhibitors and PR Newswire members will use the Online Press Room to share show news, multimedia assets and other content with attendees, media and members of the public. Exhibitors can gain visibility in the press room by purchasing a show package here: https://mwc.vporoom.com/order

"We are excited to have PR Newswire as our official media partner for this year's event," said Lara Dewar, Global Head PR & Communications at GSMA. "MWC21 is a hybrid event so, ensuring a seamless experience regardless of an attendee's location or platform is critical. PR Newswire's team is creative and solutions oriented. I'm delighted that they are helping us bring press resources into this virtual space allowing media from around the world, to access important content." 

PR Newswire has provided tips for companies navigating a hybrid event strategy in their guide, 3 Ways to Increase Your Visibility at MWC

The theme of this year's event is Connected Impact and attendees will explore how AI, 5G, Big Data, and IoT will shape the future and continue to transform lives. It's time to reconnect, rebuild ­– and reimagine a more connected world.

To attend the event, please register here

About Cision As a global leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. PR Newswire, a network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter. 

About GSMA The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in BarcelonaAfricaLos Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Thrive Series of regional conferences. For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551352/GSMA_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998964/cision_PRNewswire_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
PR Newswire GSMA Partners with Cision Newswire pubbliche relazioni
Vedi anche
News to go
Variante Delta, stretta su controlli e tracciamento
News to go
Ue, leader preoccupati per diritti Lgbt in Ungheria
News to go
Euro 2020, Italia-Austria: saltano allenamenti a Wembley
News to go
Ddl Zan, il chiarimento di Parolin
News to go
Cannes, a Bellocchio Palma d'oro alla carriera
Pedopornografia, arrestato 32enne: video e abusi anche sulla figlia
News to go
Uefa, abolito gol che vale doppio in trasferta
News to go
Italiana travolta da monopattino a Parigi, fermate due infermiere
News to go
Mugello, dimesso il piccolo Nicola: punti oscuri da chiarire
News to go
Variante Delta, Ecdc: "A fine agosto sarà il 90% dei contagi in Europa"
News to go
Assegno unico figli minori, pronta procedura Inps
News to go
Miami, crolla palazzo di 12 piani: 1 morto, ci sono feriti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza