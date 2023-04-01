GTChair Launches New Products at CIFF Guangzhou, Drawing Inspirations from Space to Design the Right Chair for the Future

GUANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chongqing Gaotian Industrial and Trade Co., Ltd. ("GTChair") is launching the new Roc-Pro series, the world's first ergonomic chair to use Continental's functional skai® Tundra artificial leather, as well as showcasing several of its flagship product series, at the 51st China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) ("CIFF Guangzhou") which is being held from March 28 to 31 in Guangzhou. GTChair is exhibiting at booth S19.2B11 in the Canton Fair Complex.

CIFF Guangzhou, Asia's largest furniture trade show, provides a platform to showcase the best designs and products, latest design trends and connect with exhibitors, buyers, and industry leaders. Themed "Boundless," GTChair's futuristic exhibition at CIFF Guangzhou, which draws inspiration from sci-fi and space, aims to highlight the brand's ceaseless pursuit of innovation and breaking boundaries.

"As a leading ergonomic chair brand, GTChair aims to transform the sitting experience through technological innovation and significant commitment to elevate the product function R&D, tending to every detail of our products from the headrest, lumbar support to armrest and cushion. At CIFF Guangzhou, we hope to introduce our all-new styles and products to global audiences and provide the most comfortable sitting solutions to people, if it's for office, or home use" said Win Tan, Founder and CEO of GTChair.

Designing the ideal sitting solution

In March 2023, GTChair and Continental signed a strategic partnership during the 2023 Guangzhou Design Week to drive material innovation and sustainable transformation in the ergonomic chair industry sector. GTChair's new Roc-Pro is the world's first ergonomic chair to use Continental's functional skai® Tundra artificial leather, a fine calfskin grain and a low-profile matte finish, as well as excellent properties such as lightfastness, tear resistance and easy cleaning.

The design of the Roc-Pro ergonomic chair is inspired by the soaring motion of a rocket launch, the powerful outline of sports cars, and the texture of muscles and lines. It is equipped with a hollow-carved chair base with customized wheel casters. GTChair's 5D paddle shift wire control armrest allows users to adjust the height and backrest tilt without changing the sitting position within 0.32 seconds. It also supports the flexible adjustment of the headrest, lumbar support, armrest, and seat.

The color aesthetics of the Roc-Pro features the red of passion, silver of technology and black of balance, symbolizing the spirit of breaking the shackles of tradition and pursuing excellence.

With more than 30 years of experience in creating premium office chairs, GTChair persists in excelling through original design, intelligent manufacturing, and technological innovation.

The brand is also bringing its comprehensive product portfolio at CIFF Guangzhou, including Neoseat, a flexible and rigid model with minimalist design. Dvary, which is inspired by butterflies, as well as Marrit, I-SEE, VIDA, IVINO, Inflex and TenderForm, which are equipped with the brand's proprietary ergonomic designs such as A 'PAS (automatic sitting posture adapt system), BAS (back automatic support system), angle automatic adapt system, DSA (dynamic self-adapting system) and more, and feature diverse designs that can fit for different scenarios.

"With the modern office spaces and scenarios becoming more diversified, people are also looking for more intelligent seating experiences with a greater focus on health, and GTChair strives to deliver the seating solution of the future," said Tan.

About GTChair

Founded in 1992, GTChair, a brand of Chongqing Gaotian Industrial and Trade Co., Ltd., specializes in designing and making ergonomic chairs, which are now sold in 80 countries and regions worldwide. With dozens of national patents for invention, utility model, and design, the award-winning brand is committed to creating world-class products and a healthy lifestyle for people, and partners with top companies to provide seating solutions to nearly 2 million users worldwide.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gtchair-launches-new-products-at-ciff-guangzhou-drawing-inspirations-from-space-to-design-the-right-chair-for-the-future-301787615.html