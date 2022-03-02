Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 11:56
Guerra Ucraina, "in Russia bambini arrestati dopo manifestazioni"

02 marzo 2022 | 12.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Il ministro degli Esteri ucraino Kuleba: "Putin non attacca solo gli orfanotrofi, ma questo dimostra che è spaventato"

alternate text

"Putin è in guerra con i bambini. In Ucraina, dove i suoi missili hanno colpito asili e orfanotrofi, e anche in Russia". Lo ha scritto in un tweet il ministro degli Esteri ucraino, Dmytro Kuleba. "David e Sofia, di sette anni, Matvey di nove, Gosha e Liza di 11 hanno passato la notte dietro le sbarre a Mosca per i loro slogan 'No ALLA GUERRA' (NO TO WAR) - ha aggiunto con alcune foto - Ecco quanto è spaventato".

