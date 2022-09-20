Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:12
comunicato stampa

Gui'an, Guiyang has become an important high-speed rail hub in China

20 settembre 2022 | 13.03
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  In September 2022, the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, which is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic by 2023, made significant progress and the preliminary track-laying work of all road sections were basically completed.

The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway is an important part of the main channel of China's "eight vertical and eight horizontal" high-speed railway from Baotou city (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region) to Haikou City (Hainan Province), with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour. After the whole line is completed and opened to traffic, it will connect with Shanghai-Kunming, Chengdu-Guiyang high-speed railways, and become a convenient and fast main passenger transport channel from Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou and even Northwest China to Nanning, Beibu Gulf, western Guangdong and Hainan, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Guiyang Municipal Committee.

Since 2012, Guizhou has put traffic first. 1,609 kilometers of high-speed railways had been completed in Guizhou province by the end of 2021. Gui'an to Guangzhou, Changsha, Kunming, Chongqing, Chengdu and other cities have achieved direct high-speed rail connectivity, basically realizing high-speed rail connectivity with surrounding provincial capitals. Guizhou has gradually formed a railway transportation network with Gui'an as the center.

The geographical location advantage of an important land transportation hub in southwest Guizhou has been increasingly prominent, Gui'an has become an important high-speed railway hub in China.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=429767

Caption: Gui'an, Guiyang city, 2021

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902780/Gui_an.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guian-guiyang-has-become-an-important-high-speed-rail-hub-in-china-301628121.html

