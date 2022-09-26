Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 22:14
comunicato stampa

Gui'an New Area strives to build a new highland of open economy

26 settembre 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first half of this year, the total import and export of Guian New Area is 698.11 million USD, up 112.9% year on year, accounting for 60.7% of the annual target. Three newly established foreign enterprises reached 19.42 million USD, exceeding the whole year of 2021, and the total import and export of cross-border e-commerce reached 123 million USD.

Strong reform activates new drivers of economic development 

As an important window of Guizhou Province's opening to the outside world, the main battlefield of "strong provincial capital" of Gui'an Guiyang and the bridgehead of the open economy, since this year, Gui'an has implemented the reform of the system and mechanism, set up independent finance in the free trade zone, given certain management power and project approval power, and improved the "internal skills", focusing on development and construction, investment attraction and industrial development, according to Guian New Area Management Committee.

In January this year, as an important department of the economic development of the new district, Gui'an New District Investment Promotion Bureau was formally established, creating an enterprise database of foreign investment, foreign trade, service trade and cross-border e-commerce. It is committed to attracting investment and foreign trade services.

Strong industry builds a linkage and communication channel

Shuangkun Electronic Technology Company, founded in April this year, is a professional manufacturer dedicated to the production and development of displays and screens. It is also a key enterprise introduced to build the display industry cluster, with a total investment of 380 million yuan. "We have received a lot of orders," the director said that the company's output value is expected to reach 600 million to 800 million yuan this year.

Shuangkun Electronic Technology is one of the photoelectric display industry cluster enterprises introduced in Guian New Area. In order to build a new highland of high-level opening-up, Gui'an New Area has vigorously implemented cluster development, and gradually formed a photoelectric display industrial cluster, photoelectric lighting industrial cluster, and electronic remanufacturing industrial cluster. Next, Gui'an New Area will build an industrial channel interconnecting with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and make great strides toward the goal of a ten-billion-level foreign trade park.

Excellent services create a new highland of investment and business development

In Guian New Area remanufacturing Industrial Park, Guizhou Huajiaxin Technology Co., Ltd., which is engaged in bonded maintenance and remanufacturing, is expected to achieve an import and export of 25 million USD this year. Since its landing, the company has enjoyed the logistics fee reduction, deferred tax payment, rent reduction and other preferential policies.

In recent years, Gui'an New Area has specially issued a series of policies to support the industrial development of the open economy, to support the industrial development from the aspects of factories and logistics, to provide convenient and inclusive financial support for enterprises in the park.

Image Attachments Links:    Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=430337   Caption: A corner of Guian New Area high-end equipment manufacturing industrial park

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907462/Guian.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guian-new-area-strives-to-build-a-new-highland-of-open-economy-301633133.html

