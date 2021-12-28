Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 08:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:16 Quarantena covid, verso nuove regole: le ipotesi

07:37 Usa, sparatoria in Colorado: 4 morti e 3 feriti

07:15 Contanti 2022, limite prelievo: nuove regole da 1 gennaio

00:01 Covid, contagi record a New York: Apple chiude gli store

00:00 Variante Omicron, casi nel mondo e nuove misure anti contagi

00:00 Quarantena covid, contatto positivo e terza dose: domani Cts

23:31 Quarantena covid, isolamento ridotto per positivi asintomatici: svolta Usa

21:25 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente: centrati nove 5

21:15 Quarantena covid ridotta per chi ha terza dose, governo convoca Cts

21:03 Omicidio Monterotondo, ucciso a coltellate: c'è un fermo

20:55 Variante Omicron, Francia teme "250mila casi al giorno a gennaio"

20:44 Australia, l'ospedale sbaglia: esito negativo a 400 positivi al Covid

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Guide Sensmart to Reveal World's First Autofocus Thermal Cameras for Smartphones at CES 2022 with the MobIR2 Series

28 dicembre 2021 | 07.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUHAN, China, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese infrared thermal imaging products and solutions provider Guide Sensmart is once again blazing a trail with the release of the new consumer-grade MobIR 2 series autofocus thermal cameras designed for smartphones. The products will be on show at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5-8, 2022.

The MobIR 2 series features the world's first built-in autofocus WLP infrared module, which enables the cameras to swiftly focus on objects to produce clear thermal images.

Efficient and versatile, the MobIR 2 series is perfect for daily use, with the additional functions of night vision and temperature measurement. The non-contact temperature measurement provides accurate reading in most scenarios, and the night vision has an effective range of up to 100 meters. Users are also able to utilize the cameras for house inspections, outdoor night vision, and other activities.

The MobIR 2 series consists of the MobIR 2T and MobIR 2S. The MobIR 2T is equipped with a 3.2mm lens, is capable of dual-scene applications of both human temperature and industrial temperature measurement. Its ±2°C accuracy is comparable to industrial-class testing tools. As for the MobIR 2S, it comes with a 7mm lens, and is capable of night vision with a range of 100m together with industrial temperature measurement.

Friendly on the wallet with high effectiveness, Guide Sensmart's versatile MobIR 2 series is able to address the needs of consumers in a variety of use cases, and is well positioned to become an indispensable tool for daily use in the future.

Interested consumers can check out the MobIR 2 series in action at Booth #15995 at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, while both the MobIR 2T and MobIR 2S are available for purchase online via Alibaba.

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart is the subsidiary of Guide Infrared (SZ.002414), the world leading infrared thermal imaging systems manufacturer. With over 20 years of experience in the infrared industry and mass production capacity, Guide Sensmart designs and delivers high quality, affordable thermal imaging products across the globe at scale quantity with the mission to make thermal imaging benefit the public. For more information, visit https://www.guideir.com/.

Media Contact

liyy07271@guideir.com+86 13207192755

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716137/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716138/image_2.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro solutions provider Guide Sensmart upcoming Consumer Electronics Show imaging products Consumer Electronics Show
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 27 dicembre
News to go
Quarantena covid, ipotesi nuove regole: come funziona oggi
News to go
Naufragio Costa Concordia, passeggero sarà risarcito
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, Figliuolo: "Dal 10 gennaio booster a 4 mesi"
News to go
Bonus asilo nido, domanda entro 2021
News to go
Marea nera a Mauritius, condannato a 20 mesi capitano della nave
News to go
Variante Omicron, 7000 voli cancellati nel mondo a Natale
News to go
Turismo, anno nero in Italia con 60 milioni di arrivi in meno
News to go
Pechino prima economia mondiale nel 2030
News to go
Covid, allarme infermieri: boom contagi in 3 giorni
News to go
Migranti, mille in mare in attesa di porto sicuro
News to go
Covid Lazio, dati e contagi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza