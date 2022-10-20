Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:02 Ucraina, Nato: "Iran fornisce droni alla Russia"

12:02 Ascolti tv, Montalbano in 4k vince la serata del 19 ottobre

11:50 Napoli, colpisce donna con sasso e tenta di strangolarla per abusare di lei

11:33 Parlamento, Renzi: "Pd masochista, è miglior alleato di Meloni"

11:28 Amazon contro le recensioni false, prima denuncia penale in Italia

11:12 Fiorello torna in tv, 'Viva Rai2' il nuovo programma da novembre

11:05 Verona, trovati morti Sofia e Francesco

10:37 Gb, via ministra Interno: giorni critici per governo Truss

10:07 Consultazioni al via nello studio alla 'Vetrata', era camera Papi

09:44 Covid Italia, contagi tornano a scendere in ultima settimana (-6,2%)

09:34 Carburanti, prosegue discesa prezzi di benzina e diesel

09:30 Covid oggi Toscana, 2.282 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 20 ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Guide Sensmart unveiled the World's First MP-level Portable Thermal Camera at OPTATEC 2022

20 ottobre 2022 | 11.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUHAN, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a two-year hiatus, the 15th Optatec international trade fair for optical technologies, components and systems returned to Messe Frankfurt from the 18th through the 20th of October, 2022, where Guide Sensmart has launched the PT Series, the world's first portable thermal camera with megapixel-level infrared resolution.

 

PT Series brings the advanced thermal imaging camera to the next level

Prior to the release of this flagship camera, Guide Sensmart made remarkable advancement in the high-end thermal camera market by releasing its first 1024x768 PS800 high-performance portable infrared thermal camera at the end of last year. After ten months, the high-level thermal camera enters the Megapixel-level age with this 1280x1024. It offers a significantly higher level of professional clarity to ensure that the images are simple to read and assists in identifying minute temperature variations that are suggestive of emerging faults and issues. Users may easily and comfortably diagnose electrical or mechanical issues in some tough manufacturing and production situations and difficult-to-reach places, thanks to the bright 5.5" LCD multipoint touchscreen and a 90° rotating lens module.

PT Series has new features that other thermal cameras don't have

Applications for PT Series are numerous

The PT Series has a wide range of uses in electric power, ferrous metallurgy, petrochemical, industrial manufacturing, building inspection, and scientific research, etc.

Guide Sensmart will once again display the PT Series at its forthcoming event, the Global Automotive Components And Suppliers Expo in November. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about the PT Series.

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart is the subsidiary of Guide Infrared (SZ.002414), the world leading infrared thermal imaging systems manufacturer with over 20 years of experience in the infrared industry and mass production capacity. For more information, visit https://www.guideir.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925730/Guide_Sensmart_Booth_D129_Hall_8.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925731/PT_Series_brings_advanced_thermal_imaging_camera_level.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guide-sensmart-unveiled-the-worlds-first-mp-level-portable-thermal-camera-at-optatec-2022-301654677.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Camera at OPTATEC 2022 at OPTATEC after a two year hiatus
Vedi anche
News to go
Governo, oggi le consultazioni al Quirinale
News to go
Ucraina, elettricità razionata in tutto il Paese
News to go
Caltanissetta, truffa sul Bonus cultura: sanzioni per 360 beneficiari
News to go
New York invasa dai topi, mai così tanti
News to go
Clima, "agricoltura e turismo settori più colpiti dai cambiamenti"
News to go
Ucraina, Putin introduce legge marziale nelle 4 regioni annesse
News to go
2022 anno più caldo dal 1800
News to go
Torino, traffico di auto rubate: 13 misure cautelari
News to go
Governo, Draghi: "Esperienza straordinaria"
News to go
Clima, nuovo blocco attivisti sul Gra
News to go
Torino, frode in commercio: Gdf sequestra 300mila articoli
News to go
Governo, terremoto Berlusconi sulla maggioranza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza