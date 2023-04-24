Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:36
comunicato stampa

Guiyang, Guizhou: enjoy the digital age and embrace a smart life

24 aprile 2023 | 06.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUIYANG, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By promoting the integration and application of big data, Guiyang accelerates the digital transformation of the industry. A number of new technologies, new products and new models are constantly emerging, and the quality of life of the citizens has been continuously improved, according to 2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo Executive Committee.

Smart travel, enjoy the tour of whole city

"Take out your mobile phone, open the Guizhou Tong App, get on the bus and scan the code, and complete the payment with a 'di'." Recently, in Guiyang Shifeng Road bus station, young man Lin Liang boarded No.73 electric bus and remarked that the payment is really convenient.

Before traveling, it has become a habit for the citizen Liu Xin to open the Guiyang Smart Parking App to check the parking situation near the destination. "You just need to check on your phone to see the status of each parking lot, and you can also check the vacant parking space and the charge."

A mobile phone in hand, one click to pay

"This 24-hour unattended smart study is very convenient to borrow and buy books," Wang Miao, a citizen living in Yunyan District said.

Wang Yin, the responsible person of the study introduced that the smart study is supplement and innovation for the functions and service modes of existing physical bookstores, a self-service platform integrating the Internet of Things, cloud computing, Internet communication, remote monitoring and other technologies, forming resource sharing and information interaction with physical bookstores in the province, building home book house with which readers can enjoy self-help books reading and purchase services.  

In Guiyang, one-click payment has become the mainstream of consumption

In large supermarkets and malls, the number of electronic payment counters has gradually surpassed the manual checkouts. "Fast checkout, less queuing, good choice, more freedom! Electronic payment counters make consumption more leisurely," said a citizen named Zhao Nana.

Clicking the public account of Guiyang Maternal and Children Hospital and choosing the outpatient registration, users can see the registration information of all the doctors in the clinic as well as the fields of treatment the doctors specialize in. "Self-help choosing the doctors and consultation time saves a great deal of time," the citizen Yang Xiaojuan said.

Digital intelligence Guiyang, business handled via smart phones

In recent years, by continuously promoting the construction of "Digital intelligence Guiyang", Guiyang has realized the handling of livelihood services such as social security, medical insurance, education, water, electricity, gas and communication on mobile phones. Now in Guiyang, data works more, and people run less.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=440077

Caption: Children experience the motion-sensing parkour game.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2059376/Game.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guiyang-guizhou-enjoy-the-digital-age-and-embrace-a-smart-life-301803511.html

