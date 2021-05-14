Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Maggio 2021
Guru Capital Reaches Agreement to Acquire Oval

14 maggio 2021
ROLLE, Switzerland, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guru Capital is pleased to announce an agreement has been reached today for the acquisition of substantially all the assets of UK based Fintech company Oval Money Ltd, which will be acquired by and integrated into the UK based online CFD Broker ETX Capital, a Guru Capital portfolio company. 

Oval and ETX Capital Logo

In addition, Guru Capital is in the process of negotiating the acquisition by an associated fund of 100% of the shares of Oval Money Ltd's Spanish regulated investment firm subsidiary, Oval Marketplace A.V., S.L.

These acquisitions support ETX's and Oval's shared mission of making a wide range of financial services and products accessible and affordable to everyone. The combination will help accelerate business growth and client engagement by supporting clients in setting smart rules for defining their savings habits and investment goals, making payments, and tracking spending as well as trading in the financial markets through a single mobile app.

About Oval Money: www.ovalmoney.com

The recipient of multiple Fintech awards since its launch in 2017, Oval operates a very successful mobile app that has over 100,000 active users, helping them to save and invest through their marketplace of financial products, automatically and on a recurring basis.

About ETX Capital:  www.etxcapital.com

Founded in 1965, ETX is one of the leading online CFD and Financial Spread Betting brokers providing online trading services primarily to UK and European clients with access to over 5,000 markets including Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Forex and Cryptocurrencies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510520/Oval_ETX_Capital_Logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza