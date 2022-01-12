Gustave Roussy Renews TrialMaster EDC Agreement with Anju Software to Accelerate Complex Oncology Clinical Studies

One of the World's Top Cancer Research Hospitals Cites Five-Year Success with Clinical Data Management Platform for Supporting Range of Study Designs

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. and PARIS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software announced that Gustave Roussy, one of the top five cancer research centers in the world and Europe's top-ranked hospital for oncology research, has renewed its agreement to use the company's TrialMaster Electronic Data Capture (EDC) solution. Gustave Roussy has utilized TrialMaster successfully for the past five years to accelerate and drive oncology trial efficiencies across a myriad of clinical trial designs.

Under the agreement, Gustave Roussy continues to work with Anju Software to advance its cancer clinical research leveraging the TrialMaster electronic data capture and clinical study data management platform. TrialMaster's benefits for Gustave-Roussy include flexibility and scalability supporting evolving clinical study designs such as umbrella, basket, and other platform trials.

"The Anju TrialMaster EDC system has been pivotal to the expansion of our clinical work these past five years and is ideally suited to the complexities and risks of investigating new oncology compounds," said Stefan Michiels, Head of Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, Gustave Roussy. "We look forward to our continued collaboration with Anju as the TrialMaster platform technology develops further to meet the changing needs and requirements of cancer clinical research."

TrialMaster EDC is the most intuitive EDC Suite on the market -- delivering superior usability and flexibility. This innovative software platform is a comprehensive EDC solution for Phase I-IV clinical trials -- improving efficiencies and reducing workflow while enhancing data quality, resulting in faster study submission times.

"It has been an honor for us to work with Gustave Roussy these past few years and witness TrialMaster's impact on driving cancer research programs that deliver innovative, new treatment options for the challenging needs of these patient populations," said Rohit Mistry, Senior Vice President, EMEA. "We are delighted to continue this vital work with our Gustave Roussy partners. Their confidence in Anju and TrialMaster validate our work and strengthen our commitment to delivering superior service for the benefit of cancer patients around the world."

About Gustave RoussyClassed as the leading European Cancer Centre and the fifth on the world stage, Gustave Roussy is a centre with comprehensive expertise. It is devoted entirely to patients who have cancer. The Institute is a founding member of the Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster. It is a source of diagnostic and therapeutic advances. It caters to almost 50,000 patients per year, and its approach is one that integrates research, patient care, and teaching. It specializes in treating rare cancers and complex tumors and treats all cancers in patients of any age. Its care is personalized and combines the most advanced medical methods with an appreciation of the patient's human requirements. In addition to the quality of treatment offered, the patient's physical, psychological, and social aspects are respected. 3,200 health professionals work on its two campuses: Villejuif and Chevilly-Larue. Gustave Roussy brings together the skills essential for the highest quality research in oncology: a quarter of patients treated are included in clinical trials.

About Anju Software Anju Software provides an adaptive platform for clinical trials, medical affairs, and a newly designed, state-of-the-art clinical content and data repository. It is an AI-based analytical solution combined with data and application integration capabilities, serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research Life Sciences markets.

