Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:40 Pfizer, record ricavi nel 2022: "Oltre 100 miliardi di dollari"

17:35 Biella, malore a scuola: muore a 18 anni

17:35 Ucraina, Russia di nuovo all'attacco di Crosetto

17:22 Juve, Lapo Elkann ai tifosi: "Vinceremo presto"

17:14 Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Aiuti a Kiev per far cessare guerra"

17:04 Dramma Hulk Hogan: "Non sente più le gambe"

16:58 "Bambini non obbligati a vedere i nonni", la sentenza della Cassazione

16:49 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Nato coinvolta da tempo in guerra ibrida contro Russia"

16:46 Legale Provenzano: "Fecero restare al 41 bis un malato grave"

16:35 Innovazione, Fondazione Mondo Digitale presenta programma 'Vivi Internet al meglio'

16:27 Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: "Da Zelensky dovrà arrivare messaggio di pace"

16:25 Cospito, Donzelli: "Né consultato né avuto documenti da Copasir"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Guyana Signs Intelligent Process Automation Contract, Choosing Decisions to Transform Building Permit Applications

31 gennaio 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Decisions platform will help fulfill the unprecedented growth and investment in Guyana 

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guyana's Ministry of Housing and Water signed a $202.9 million contract with Global Services Inc. to implement a unified, custom technology solution with the Decisions Intelligent Process Automation platform. The custom application will empower Guyana's Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) to streamline the collection, review, and approval of development permits. The system is expected to go live as soon as June 2023.

The Decisions automation platform will eliminate the hassle and inconsistencies found in manual application processes. With an integrated interface, the CH&PA will digitally manage submitted applications, track an application's status, and enforce pre-determined deadlines throughout the entire process. This solution replaces a system of paper applications and subjective, human review. Employing workflow to automatically review and approve webform applications will result in faster response times, increased departmental efficiency, and transparent business transactions. 

"With our platform, we can build the precise processes Guyana needs to enhance their operations, and more importantly support changes to those processes as the country's needs evolve" said Heath Oderman, Co-founder and CTO for Decisions. "During this time of unprecedented growth and investment in Guyana, our ability to integrate with Guyana's pre-existing systems will elevate a currently manual process to a transparent workflow, capable of producing immediate results. This solution will revolutionize the CH&PA's operational capacity and improve the entire stakeholder experience."

In addition to streamlining the application process, offering a secure, single-entry point for all applications will establish clear standardization practices for the CH&PA's permit approval process. This commitment to security and regulated procedures promotes transparency and accountability between the Guyanese government and the general public.

The Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues stated, "For many years, you have heard the government speak about reducing bureaucracy, reducing the 'red tape', and making it easy for people to do business in Guyana. This is a demonstration of that commitment. This IT platform, followed by the legislation that will be passed and made law, will allow for a single window for planning and building permits."

The Decisions platform is expected to accept applications as early as June 2023. A hybrid system will be utilized in the initial deployment stages, and gradually transition to embrace the full, electronic solution. This project is the intended foundation for intelligent process automation to be applied to future projects across Guyana's other federal agencies. 

About DecisionsWith the Decisions no-code automation platform you can fix the customer experience, modernize legacy systems, ensure regulatory compliance, and automate anything in your business. We help people who know what to do, get it done, and change their world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783936/Decisions_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guyana-signs-intelligent-process-automation-contract-choosing-decisions-to-transform-building-permit-applications-301734046.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Decisions platform will help fulfill Guyana investment in Guyana
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Cina: "Usa hanno innescato guerra, stop invio armi"
News to go
Papa Francesco è arrivato oggi in Congo
News to go
Calcio, le partite di oggi e domani: ultime news
News to go
Bonus genitori con figli disabili, domanda all'Inps fino al 31 marzo
News to go
Plusvalenze Juve, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Alfredo Cospito, Tajani: "Regime detentivo non cambia"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito al carcere di Opera a Milano
News to go
Migranti, sgominata organizzazione criminale
News to go
Prospetto informativo disabili, ultimo giorno per la presentazione
News to go
Qatargate, oggi Juri per revoca immunità Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Smog, dallo sharing all'elettrico: le proposte di Legambiente
News to go
Padova, sequestrati alimenti e bibite con etichette irregolari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza