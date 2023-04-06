Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 11:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:14 Ucraina-Russia, che fine ha fatto il generale Muradov?

11:05 Sopravvissuto: "Su strage Borsellino verità più vicina"

10:53 Ascolti tv, vince 'Ricatto d'amore' su Rai1

10:23 Riscaldamento, quando bisogna spegnerlo nel 2023: le date zona per zona

09:40 Ucraina, attacchi Russia nel Donetsk: morti e feriti

09:37 Carburanti, prezzi benzina e gasolio in aumento oggi in Italia

09:32 Terremoto L'Aquila, Mattarella: "Rinascita città dovere che chiama in causa tutti"

09:30 Ucraina "pronta" a negoziato con Russia su Crimea se controffensiva avrà successo

09:19 Terremoto, Musumeci: "Accelerare sull ricostruzione"

08:46 Berlusconi ricoverato, Forza Italia: "Ha telefonato ai vertici". Per ora nessun bollettino

08:43 Italia divisa tra sole e acquazzoni: il meteo di Pasqua e Pasquetta

08:13 Ucraina, consigliere Cremlino: "Se offensiva Kiev fallirà Russia lancerà attacco finale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GWM 2022 Annual Performance Report: 12.18 billion CNY R&D investment, up 34%

06 aprile 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, GWM released its 2022 annual report. In 2022, the total operating revenue of GWM was 137.34 billion CNY. The net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 8.27 billion CNY, a year-on-year increase of 22.90%.

In 2022, GWM maintained a healthy and sustainable financial situation by accelerating the pace of intelligent and new energy transformation, releasing product potential and market momentum. And it has made progress in new energy, intelligence, globalization, and system transformation.

In 2023, the company will continue to take technology development as the foundation, take global development as the wing, adhere to the new energy declaration of "Greener, Higher, Safer", let conscientiousness and honesty be the essence of car-making, let core technology lead as the essence of competition, and let technology realize equal rights for all people.

Under the background of the intelligent and the new energy revolution in the industry, GWM continued to strengthen scientific and technological innovation. In 2022, the company invested 12.18 billion CNY in research and development, a year-on-year increase of 34.34%, accounting for 8.87% of the total operating revenue. It continued to strengthen research and development capabilities, consolidate its foundation with technological innovation, and further enhance its core competitiveness.

As the only automotive company in China and the only one of two in the world that has completed a flat, networked, and decentralized layout of the entire industrial chain in the two major fields of energy and intelligence, GWM has established a forest ecosystem with multiple species interacting and continuously evolving, forming a complete industrial layout, achieving independent control of core technologies and efficient collaboration of organizational systems.

In the field of new energy, GWM has established a parallel development strategy of hybrid, pure electric, and hydrogen energy, with multiple technological routes. It has built an industry-leading energy system of "photovoltaic + distributed energy storage + centralized energy storage", and completed the entire value chain layout of "solar energy - battery - hydrogen energy - vehicle power".

The recently released new intelligent four-wheel drive hybrid technology Hi4 has achieved a "new configuration" of three power sources with dual axis distribution, a "new breakthrough" in iTVC intelligent torque vector control system, and a "new height" in electromechanical coupling transmission systems. This technology will be first applied on the newly launched HAVAL new energy model, and the full range of new energy products from GWM will also be fully popularized in 4WD by 2024.

In the future, in the face of increasingly fierce market competition, GWM forest ecosystem will continue to exert its strength, comprehensively deploy intelligent new energy fields with new sequences, new channels, new models, new technologies, and new products, to continuously improve its product mix and meet the diverse needs of consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047416/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gwm-2022-annual-performance-report-12-18-billion-cny-rd-investment-up-34-301791578.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Auto_E_Motori ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Annual report Annual performance report report revenue
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo di Pasqua 2023, le previsioni del traffico
News to go
Consumi, Istat: cala potere d'acquisto delle famiglie
News to go
Uefa, Ceferin confermato presidente fino al 2027
News to go
Italia-Spagna, Meloni: "Rafforzare partenariato strategico"
News to go
Droga nascosta nei pneumatici, un arresto al traforo Frejus
News to go
Trump: "Mio unico crimine è stato difendere la nostra nazione"
News to go
Renzi direttore Riformista: "Una sfida affascinante"
News to go
Sindacati, da aprile a maggio al via mobilitazione unitaria
News to go
Bonus 200 euro autonomi senza partita Iva, la scadenza
News to go
Ucraina, Macron e von der Leyen in Cina
News to go
Controlli in mense ospedali, Nas chiudono 7 cucine
News to go
Gerusalemme, blitz polizia Israele in moschea Al Aqsa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza