Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 19:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:08 Terzo Polo, lite anche su federazione. Renziani: "Calenda ha i suoi in rivolta"

18:52 Ucraina, "da Egitto niente razzi a Mosca: produrrà munizioni per Kiev"

18:51 Webuild: "Ponte Messina opera immediatamente cantierabile"

18:27 Barba, capelli e gioielli: le regole Ita Airways per piloti e hostess

18:27 Migranti, Crosetto: "Senza sviluppo in Africa, decine di migliaia al giorno verso l'Europa"

18:13 Il 10 maggio a Roma il Forum Relazioni Istituzionali

18:01 Mobilità, Colombo: "Metaverso prossima evoluzione di internet"

17:56 Immobili, in Italia solo 4% asset manager in linea con obiettivi Net Zero 2050

17:43 Evasione Artem Uss, Nordio in Parlamento questa settimana

17:37 Smart City, Borzacchiello: "Comunicare innovazione con empatia per vedere cambiamenti concreti"

17:11 Separazione Totti-Ilary, alla conduttrice la villa all'Eur e 12.500 euro al mese

17:03 Pensioni, Durigon contro Tridico: "E' già in campagna elettorale per le europee"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GWM Accelerates Electrification, with World Premiere of New Energy Vehicles at Auto Shanghai 2023

18 aprile 2023 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, GWM unveiled its five major brands of HAVAL, TANK, ORA, POER, and WEY at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition ("Auto Shanghai 2023"), and released a full range of new energy models.

GWM invited 300 medias and distributors from more than 60 countries and regions to appreciate experience of intelligent NEVs and technologies at GWM booth, during the Auto Shanghai 2023.

At the ceremony, Parker Shi, the Vice President and the Head of international market of GWM, introduced to the media that GWM's transformation to new energy is in full swing, relying on the forest ecosystem. The Auto Shanghai 2023 is an excellent stage for GWM to show the achievements of intelligent to the world with more than 15 new energy vehicles unveiled.

GWM HAVAL unveiled its all-new star product lineup, and the new medium new energy SUV (dubbed "Fierce Dragon MAX in Chinese market) made its world premiere. It is the first model equipped with Hi4 (Hybrid Intelligent 4WD), and adopts a fresh design concept to create a younger and more futuristic product image. GWM Pickup's new 6x6 version of GWM POER was launched together and with the large high-performance hybrid pickup POER Shanhai PHEV/HEV, which is committed to providing the best solutions for new energy pickups.

GWM TANK demonstrated two NEVs, TANK400 PHEV, which celebrated its world debut, and TANK500 PHEV, a medium-to-large luxury off-road new energy SUV to be pre-sold worldwide. In addition, GWM TANK also presented the products' highlights, including off-road new energy technology and product reliability, to the audience in the form of "real scene + virtual interaction", which was recognized by the media.

GWM WEY, focusing on "0 anxiety intelligent electric" category, released the first MPV model WEY Gaoshan PHEV to the world. Meanwhile, it also showcased the six-seat electric SUV Lanshan PHEV, leading the brand to forge ahead to the high-end intelligent NEV market. GWM ORA also released two pure electric models.

GWM also displayed many significant technologies, such as the 3.0T V6 engine + 9HAT+P2 platform, Hi4, TANK platform, and 6×6 super off-road platform. These state-of-the-art technologies received positive reviews from media outlets and dealers.

"Electrification products and advanced technologies mirror GWM's competitiveness. We look forward to bringing more GWM NEVs to local consumers in the future," said a distributor from Brazil.

GWM has been upholding the idea of "be user-oriented". Based on technological innovation, it accurately understands consumer needs in the new energy era.

Parker Shi noted, "Based on GWM Intelligent NEV's philosophy 'Greener, Higher, and Safer', GWM will rely on the forest ecosystem to accelerate technology iteration and product upgrading and provide global users with more high-quality and intelligent new-energy products."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057084/GWM_Accelerates_Electrification__with_World_Premiere_of_New_Energy_Vehicles_at_Auto_Shanghai_2023.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gwm-accelerates-electrification-with-world-premiere-of-new-energy-vehicles-at-auto-shanghai-2023-301800683.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza WEY at auto Shanghai GWM unveiled its GWM Accelerates Electrification
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus revisione auto, possibile presentare domanda per il 2023
News to go
Fuga documenti Pentagono, intercettato anche Guterres
News to go
Addio a Julia Ituma, commozione ai funerali
News to go
Francia, riforma pensioni in vigore in autunno: proteste in tutto il Paese
News to go
Melito di Napoli, le mani della camorra sul voto: arrestato il sindaco
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Autostrade, ipotesi limite velocità a 150 km/h: interviene Altroconsumo
News to go
Le 100 persone più influenti del mondo nel 2023 secondo il Time
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza