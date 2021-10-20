Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:45 Manovra 2022: i fondi per Reddito cittadinanza, pensioni, bollette

17:27 Covid oggi Italia, 3.702 contagi e 33 morti: bollettino 20 ottobre

17:16 Lo zoologo: "Super zanzara coreana ancora un mistero, approfondiremo rischi"

17:12 Covid oggi Lazio, 381 contagi e 4 morti: a Roma 144 casi

17:08 Green pass lavoro, in Austria obbligatorio dal primo novembre

17:00 Covid oggi Gb, niente lockdown ma l'inverno "sarà duro"

16:55 Maresciallo Lombardo, il figlio: "Mio padre non si è suicidato, ora c'è la prova"

16:53 Parisi: "Nuovo Ulivo? Troppe condizioni cambiate rispetto a 25 anni fa"

16:46 Covid oggi Piemonte, 280 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 20 ottobre

16:44 Scuola, Pacifico (Udir): "Palù sbaglia, la scuola era insicura ieri e lo è anche oggi"

16:40 Covid oggi Emilia, 247 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 20 ottobre

16:29 Terza dose vaccino Covid, Speranza: "Valuteremo estensione in base a evidenze"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GWM Displays Technological Innovations at 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo

20 ottobre 2021 | 16.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, GWM attended the 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo (CIDEE) with multiple models and intelligent products to show achievements in the scientific and intelligent technology area to the global users.

At the expo, GWM designed two exhibition areas, namely the intelligent and digital exhibition area and the intelligent driving experience area.

In particular, the Alcolock technology of GWM displayed in the intelligence and digitisation exhibition area has attracted much attention. This technology enables the monitoring of a driver's alcohol concentration through the use of the "Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device". If the driver is over the legal drink-driving limit, this unique device will stop the car from starting. This user-friendly intelligent technology ensures users' driving safety in a much more comprehensive way.

GWM also unveiled the DV02 Multifunctional Unmanned Vehicle, which was the world's first low-speed, multifunctional driverless car adopting an L4 Autonomous Driving System. In such environments as smart communities and industrial parks, this product can be used to provide users with intelligent delivery services. Moreover, GWM showed the "Follower 150 Loaded Robot", which was capable of automatic following, providing intelligent voice prompts and avoiding obstacles. This kind of robot can be used in homes, hotels, office buildings and other scenarios to help users handle the transportation of heavy goods via its powerful self-driving, lifting and transportation functions.

In addition to the outstanding products in the intelligence and digitisation exhibition area, GWM also showcased its autopilot technology in the intelligent driving experience area.

ORA HAOMAO（for Chinese Market）displayed the latest L4 Autonomous Driving System for the users. In the simulated continuous curve driving scenario, when the user activated the autopilot function, the vehicle automatically turned the steering wheel to adjust the direction and speed in real-time according to the curve's shape. Surprisingly, the driver can control the car without holding the steering wheel and stepping on the accelerator pedal or brake during the entire demonstration process. These details may reflect GWM's outstanding strength in autonomous driving area.

Automatic parking demonstrated by the model WEY Mocha (for Chinese Market) was also a highlight in the intelligent driving experience area. When the driver activates this function, the vehicle can automatically recognize the parking space line and complete steering, gear-shifting and braking operations. After being parked in the garage, the vehicle will automatically be turned off, switched to the parking gear, and activated the electronic parking brake. These convenient functions help users solve several tough problems such as parallel parking and reverse parking.

During the entire display period, GWM's two exhibition areas attracted thousands of visitors. They actively participated in on-site interaction events and enjoyed the convenient experience brought by GWM's intelligent products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665407/image.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza GWM attended GWM Displays Technological Innovations at 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo On September 6 Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Famiglia media spende 817 euro all'anno in abbonamenti bus
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, esteso orario tamponi in farmacia
News to go
Covid, Consiglio di Stato: "Legittimo obbligo vaccinale per personale sanitario"
News to go
In Calabria due Comuni zona rossa
News to go
Condannati per mafia percepivano reddito cittadinanza: 109 denunciati
News to go
Manovra, taglio tasse da 8 mld. Interventi su pensioni
News to go
Vaccini Covid, con terza dose più efficaci: lo studio
News to go
Manovra 2022, Coldiretti: "Stop sugar tax salva 5mila posti di lavoro"
News to go
Covid, Draghi: "In Italia campagna vaccini più spedita della media Ue"
Ruby ter, legale Berlusconi: "Salute in cauto miglioramento"
News to go
Switch off, al via transizione verso nuova tv digitale
News to go
Allergie, al ristorante arriva il 'bollino arancione' salva salute
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza