Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 16:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:37 Covid Lazio, oggi 964 contagi e 44 morti: dati 26 aprile. A Roma 500 casi

16:35 Covid Sardegna, oggi 135 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 26 aprile

16:35 Variante indiana Covid, Crisanti: "Se trovata in Veneto è già diffusa"

16:33 EY4NextGeneration, competenze per un futuro da protagonisti

16:32 Covid Emilia Romagna, oggi 936 contagi: dati 26 aprile

16:28 Covid, ex presidente Consulta Mirabelli: "a cena fuori fino 22 perché asporto possibile, ma serve emendamento"

16:22 Decreto sostegno bis, quando arriva: le news

16:16 Vaccini, i siciliani tornano a fidarsi di AstraZeneca

16:11 Covid Puglia, oggi 477 contagi e 37 morti: bollettino 26 aprile

16:03 Belgio, spot corsi italiano con riferimenti a 'Ndrangheta: polemica

15:32 Davide Oldani: "Riparto con il temporary in piazza ideato dai ragazzi del D'O"

15:29 Covid Russia, più 8.800 contagi e 356 morti in 24 ore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

GWM Full-size Pickup Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021, Reputed as Top Notch Luxury Off-road Vehicle

26 aprile 2021 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, the first full-size luxury pickup of GWM made its global debut at Auto Shanghai 2021. After the POER, the new model is another masterpiece based on the new professional off-road platform of GWM.

GWM POER at Auto Shanghai 2021

The GWM full-size pickup is about 6m long and 2m wide with an impressive look. The front bumper looks like unruly and noble, together with a enormous front grill and square head light, which make a perfect match, showcasing power and superiority. The rear part is designed with trendy through-body split-style taillights, looking sharp and strong. The new model has the world's first front and rear double-wishbone independent suspension systems and 3.0T V6+9AT/9HAT super powertrain. Thus, it can achieve electromagnetic shock absorption in milliseconds, and deliver an experience just like flying on the ground. As the pinnacle of Chinese pickup, it is independently developed by GWM. The full-size pickup is the manifestation of GWM's 20 years of technical experience and boasts excellent off-road performance, comfort and luxury.

GWM pickup has been ranking first in domestic and export sales for 23 consecutive years, and its number of users worldwide has exceeded 1.9 million, ranking No. 1 in China, and among Top 5 in the world. In December last year, GWM POER was officially launched overseas. By virtue of superb performance and features catering to market demands, it won a number of authoritative media awards abroad within three months of its launch. It will help GWM pickup achieve the goal of ranking No.1 in global sales by 2025.

Therefore, to accelerate the pace of globalization, GWM has established a "12+5" global production system, including 12 major vehicle production bases with all necessary techniques and 5 KD factories. Its global R&D system has spread across Europe, North America and Asia, forming a "10 sites in 7 countries" R&D pattern, with R&D centers in Japan, USA, Germany, India, Austria and South Korea. As for sales network, a network of more than 500 dealerships has been established in more than 60 countries around the world.

Andrew, GWM pickup Design Director of GWM, said "As technology develops, market shifts and more users start to accept the series, GWM pickup will present a more enriched design language". In the process of globalization, GWM will take into account the characteristics of different markets, assign professional R&D teams from different backgrounds, conduct in-depth market research and analysis in advance, continuously innovate products according to the needs and expectations on each market, and create models that meet the diversified needs of global users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1495915/GWM_POER_at_Auto_Shanghai_2021.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021 global debut at Auto Shanghai 2021 at after
Vedi anche
De Luca: "Agnelli è un infiltrato alla Juve"
Università, ministra Messa: "Sessione laurea estiva sarà in presenza"
Ultimo e lo show a sorpresa a Fiumicino
Curcio: "AstraZeneca e J&J disponibili per under 60 ma non subito"
Riaperture, Fedriga: "Mi auguro di sentire presto Draghi"
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza