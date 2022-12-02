Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:41 Toninelli e Trenta: "Fu Salvini a vietare ingresso Open Arms"

19:15 Mondiali 2022, le lacrime di Suarez e quelle dei coreani

19:00 Manovra, il derby Salvini-Giorgetti sull'uso del bancomat

18:54 Inchiesta Juve, "contesto criminale di allarmante gravità"

18:37 Corea del Sud, gol al fotofinish: la 'sobria' gioia della tv - Video

18:28 Price cap su petrolio russo, accordo Ue su tetto dei 60 dollari

18:04 Mondiali 2022, Portogallo e Corea del Sud agli ottavi. Uruguay eliminato

18:01 Milano, torna il mercatino di Natale in piazza Duomo

17:58 Rdc, Conte: "Abolirlo è disastro sociale, in tv da 2 anni servizi sui truffatori"

17:56 Germania eliminata, tv Qatar saluta e sfotte - Video

17:55 Meloni: "E' tempo scelte coraggiose non prese per troppi anni"

17:43 Pensioni, opzione donna: cosa può cambiare in Parlamento

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GWM Holds 2022 Overseas Conference, Revealing Latest Global Strategy

02 dicembre 2022 | 16.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 2, GWM held its 2022 overseas conference titled ONE GWM • LIGHT THE WORLD in Bangkok, Thailand. GWM revealed the global brand building and product layout, and further clarified its brand strategy.

Over 200 distributors from more than 50 countries and regions attended the event, such as Australia, GCC, and ASEAN.

Mu Feng, President of GWM, announced the new brand strategy to the global partners, that is, the brand will develop clustered channels and global big single product around the concept "ONE GWM"; meanwhile, it will increase investment in R&D based on its forest ecosystem, so as to accelerate the brand's transformation into a global intelligent technology company, and build a world-wide layout of R&D facilities.

GWM continued the growth in overseas markets even during the repeated pandemic outbreaks and chip shortages. In October 2022, the total sales volume abroad topped 20,000, a YoY growth of 49.6%. From January to October, the cumulative sales of GWM exceeded 130,000 units, with a YoY increase of 18.6%, underscoring the brand's growing strength in globalization.

GWM has already laid out a number of new energy products in the world, showing its leading strength in smart and new energy vehicles, and consolidating the global influence of GWM's new energy products. With a charted course for the future iteration of new energy models, it will also launch advanced intelligent and new energy products to meet users' demand for green travel in the global market.

Grasping consumer demand in a profound manner, GWM will improve satisfaction among global users through innovation in category and marketing. According to Parker Shi, Vice President of GWM, the brand plans to invest more resources in activities, such as fan carnivals, shopping festivals for cars, and sports games-based marketing, along with a deeper dive into markets of different categories with dozens of vehicles of its five major sub-brands, namely HAVAL, TANK, PICKUP, WEY, and ORA. In doing so, GWM hopes to add to its attraction to more potential users.

At the event, the representative from GWM Thailand shared the branch's local experience in successful operations. Through a unique operation model that combines the Online to Offline measure for information inquiry and on-site experience, together with a Door to Door service, it facilitates users' car purchase process. This new ecological path of the branch has become a model for GWM's successful operation in overseas markets.

Bolstered by advanced technologies, GWM will pace up in overseas expansion in an all-round way, promoting its products, technologies, services, and others along the full industrial chains to be launched in overseas markets. As the brand builds up a global influence, it will fulfill the demand of global users together with its distributors worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960729/WechatIMG8406.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gwm-holds-2022-overseas-conference-revealing-latest-global-strategy-301692640.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza GWM light GWM Holds GWM revealed the GWM held its
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Conseguenze guerra aggravano problemi Mediterraneo"
News to go
Frana Ischia, news di oggi: evacuazione da zona rossa
News to go
Covid in Cina, annullato Gp di Formula 1 del 2023
News to go
Migranti, arrestato trafficante di esseri umani in Francia
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Scholz: "Mandare armi a Kiev è distruttivo"
News to go
Covid e Natale 2022, ipotesi picco vicino alle feste
News to go
Frana Ischia, si cerca l'ultima dispersa
News to go
Ucraina, bilaterale Biden-Macron a Washington
News to go
WhatsApp, "quasi mezzo miliardo di utenze violate"
News to go
Pioggia e neve, il meteo del weekend
News to go
5G, svolta nell'Ue: nel 2023 sarà possibile usare telefonini
News to go
Ue lancia rivoluzione del packaging e punta sul riuso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza