Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:56 Atletica, denuncia di Dosso: "Mi hanno chiamata putt... straniera"

17:55 Covid oggi Basilicata, 110 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 17 ottobre

17:52 Università, rettore Brunese: "Sfida ateneo Molise è attrarre giovani Sud"

17:51 Bertinotti: "La sinistra politica è morta"

17:49 Salvini vs De Luca: "Spende per i cortei". La replica: "Paghi lui con soldi russi"

17:48 Galli: "Anch'io minacciato, giusto perseguire i leoni da tastiera"

17:25 Clima, Grillo (Vision): "Dolomite Conference è occasione di confronto e sinergia"

17:22 Camera, Pivetti: "Se Fico intende lavorare, perché rinunciare? Finiamola con retorica spoliazione"

17:18 Governo, Sgarbi: "Io alla Cultura? Berlusconi pensa solo a Ronzulli"

17:05 Ucraina, 007 Berlino: "Russia potrebbe compiere omicidi politici in Germania"

17:00 Covid oggi Lombardia, 1.864 e 13 morti: 282 casi a Milano

16:59 Bonus moto e scooter 2022 dal 19 ottobre, a chi spetta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GWM Launches Two New Energy Models at Paris Motor Show to Reach the Electric Holy Grail

17 ottobre 2022 | 16.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, GWM's two new energy brands, WEY and ORA, took a variety of vehicles to the Paris Motor Show 2022 on which WEY Coffee 01 and ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market) were officially launched in the European market.

Speaking at the Paris Motor Show 2022, Henry Meng, President of GWM Europe noted, "The Paris Motor Show is the perfect opportunity to present GWM and our products to the European market as well as the world. WEY and ORA are the first two brands of GWM that enter the European market."

WEY, the high-end intelligent new energy brand of GWM, integrates luxury with leading technologies. Based on its "Smart Driving", "Smart Cockpit", "Smart Device" and other brand strengths, WEY will facilitate GWM to develop the European luxury new energy vehicle market.

At the show, WEY demonstrated two plug-in hybrid models to the public, namely WEY Coffee 01 and WEY Coffee 02.

WEY Coffee 01 officially launched Europe and also made its price public. Benefiting from GWM's intelligent hybrid DHT technology and Coffee Intelligence, WEY Coffee 01 enjoys various advantages such as an ultra-long pure electric driving distance range, excellent performance and advanced smart functions. These features make it a much-anticipated high-end intelligent new energy model at the Paris Motor Show.

ORA is an innovative and fashionable pure electric brand of GWM. Inspired by the brand values of "Trust, Authenticity, Reliability, Inclusivity and Care", ORA strives to bring a fresh new approach to electric mobility life to the European market. At the Paris Motor Show, ORA's models such as GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market), GOOD CAT GT (namely FUNKY CAT GT in the European market) and Next ORA CAT were on display.

The model ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market) was officially sold in the European market. It is equipped with a cutting-edge smart driving assistance system, combining functions such as adaptive cruise control, a rear-collision avoidance system and blind-spot detection with a 360-degree camera. These features offer drivers a safer and smarter experience.

In fact, with excellent intelligent performance, both WEY Coffee 01 and ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market) awarded 5 star Euro NCAP rating in September 2022. The two new energy models were also granted UN R155 certification for vehicle cybersecurity.

GWM accelerates the implementation of its new energy strategy through its layout in the European market. "We are committed to creating a cleaner and sustainable future for our customers. In 2023, GWM will complete its first zero-carbon emission factory. By 2025, the five brands of GWM will launch more than 50 new energy models in the global market in total," said Henry Meng.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922524/GWM_Launches_Two_New_Energy_Models_at_Paris_Motor_Show_to_Reach_the_Electric_Holy_Grail.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gwm-launches-two-new-energy-models-at-paris-motor-show-to-reach-the-electric-holy-grail-301650902.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza European market Electric Holy Grail Baoding GWM Launches Two New Energy Models at Paris Motor Show
Vedi anche
News to go
Povertà assoluta in Italia, Caritas: "Quasi due milioni di famiglie"
News to go
Roma, protesta di Ultima Generazione sul Gra
News to go
Brasile elezioni, Lula attacca Bolsonaro
News to go
Cina, avanti con la politica 'Zero Covid'
News to go
Roma, oggi vertice Meloni-Berlusconi
News to go
Draghi a Egonu: "Orgoglio italiano, vincerà ancora in azzurro"
News to go
Ucraina sotto attacco, droni kamikaze su Kiev
News to go
Energia, domani via libera a nuovo pacchetto proposte Ue
News to go
Foggia, scoperti 397 falsi braccianti agricoli
News to go
Xi: "Riunificazione con Taiwan va realizzata"
News to go
Nato, esercitazione fino al 30 ottobre per deterrenza nucleare
News to go
Clima, nuovo allarme Onu
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza