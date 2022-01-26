Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 09:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:28 Covid oggi Sicilia, 7.917 contagi e 51 morti: bollettino 26 gennaio

18:14 Scommesse, Marasco a Vezzali: "Disponibili a partecipare a tavolo tecnico sport"

18:04 Malattie rare, Noja (M5S): "Regioni usino bene fondi screening neonatale"

17:57 Malattie rare, 5 le patologie sotto osservazione per ammissione a screening neonatale

17:52 Variante Omicron "è all'89%, domina nel mondo: rischio resta molto alto"

17:47 Covid oggi Lombardia, 27.808 contagi e 74 morti: bollettino 26 gennaio

17:47 Malattie rare, Scarpa (Metabern): "Italia primo Paese per screening neonatale"

17:25 Covid oggi Basilicata, 1.010 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 26 gennaio

17:24 Covid oggi Campania, 12.854 contagi e 43 morti: bollettino 26 gennaio

17:16 Torino, operaio cade in cantiere e muore

17:15 Covid oggi Italia, 167.206 contagi e 426 morti: bollettino 26 gennaio

17:05 Quirinale 2022, Grillo telefona a Mentana in diretta - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GWM POER Gains Global Recognition for Its Outstanding Performance

26 gennaio 2022 | 15.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GWM has released the PICKUP sales which exceeded 233,000 vehicles, up 3.6% year on year. With the sales reached 127,940 units, POER has beome the most popular model of GWM PICKUP series.

Highlights of GWM POER

GWM POER is a high-end intelligent model of GWM PICKUP. It can better meet users' needs under different scenarios by perfectly integrating off-road performance, loading capacity and intelligence.

In terms of power, GWM POER carries a 2.0T high power engine and a ZF 8AT power assembly, providing an intelligent four-wheel-drive system and rear axle transverse differential lock. There are four driving models, including standard, economic, sports and 4L, which enable users to choose the different driving modes in daily life. Strong performance endows this vehicle with an excellent off-road performance, which can provide drivers with stronger and more reliable power to tackle complex driving environments. When users drive on an uneven road or the vehicle get stuck in mud, drivers can easily switch to 4L mode to activate the low-speed torque amplification function to ensure the vehicle's stable movement.

This model is also possessed of many highlights in terms of intelligence. Particularly,in the Australian market, various intelligent driver assistance features can cater to user's various needs, such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Lane-keeping Assistance (LKA) and etc. Especially, the AEB function can automatically control the vehicle braking, in case of emergencies or in an unsafe distance, to help the user avoid or reduce collision accidents.

Since 2021, GWM POER has been launched in more than 50 countries and regions, including Australia, Chile, Russia, South Africa, Egypt, the Middle East and Laos. It has gained massive attention and recognitions from media and users alike for the excellent performance and intelligent safety performance.

"GWM POER will change the landscape of the Australian pickup market," said Carsales, an authoritative Australian automotive media, after testing the vehicle. In the Australian A-NCAP test, GWM POER was among the five-star grade safety standard, achieving full points in side impact and far-side impact tests (for both adult and child occupants), as well as in the functional test of active lane support system. Popular Russia blogger ECHO MOSKVY expressed his recognition on GWM POER after the test drive, commenting that GWM POER is suitable for driving in various road conditions with its strong power performance.

Currently, GWM released Jingang(King Kong) POER and several special models, such as Huo(means hot or fire), Heidan(Black bullet), Lvzhuang(Travel Edition), Jiche(Motorcyclist edition) to continuously enrich its categories in the global market in order to bring users more diversified experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1734562/Highlights_of_GWM_POER.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GWM has released Gains Global Recognition for Its Outstanding performance GWM POER GWM pickup series
Vedi anche
News to go
Quirinale 2022, terza fumata nera
News to go
Papa Francesco ai genitori con figli gay: "Non condannateli"
News to go
Covid e contagi, Inail: un mese assenza media dal posto di lavoro
News to go
Quirinale 2022, seconda fumata nera: oggi terza votazione
News to go
Dl sostegni ter, ass. turismo: "Colpo di grazia al settore"
Quirinale 2022, Renzi e Draghi 'centravanti o portiere' - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Covid nel Lazio, gli ultimi dati
News to go
Nazionale, anche Bonucci e Pellegrini a stage di Coverciano
Quirinale 2022, Salvini: "Centrodestra candida Pera, Moratti e Nordio" - Video
News to go
Tennis, Berrettini in semifinale agli Australian Open
News to go
Caro bollette pesa sulle imprese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza