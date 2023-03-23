Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:33
comunicato stampa

GWM TANK500 HEV Launches in Thailand and Opens Global First Pre-sale

23 marzo 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 21, GWM held a press conference at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show, announcing the pre-sale of GWM TANK500 HEV for the first time, which attracted the attention of the on-site media and attendees.

"GWM TANK500 HEV means a new chapter for the NEVs industry in Thailand. It will provide more convenience for users to travel, and we also wish to experience its powerful performance," commented Wongautocar, a famous local media.

GWM TANK500 HEV inherits the top-notch off-road capability, excellently comfortable experience, and cutting-edge smart functions. The model will cater to the diverse needs of consumers for driving and riding.

The model is based on the GWM TANK super hybrid architecture. The architecture, integrating engines, motors, differential locks, and a TOD four-wheel-drive system, boasts distinctive advantages, such as high performance, low fuel consumption, and intelligent off-road capacity. These can help consumers get out of various troubles in severe road conditions, including climbing, wading, and muddy grounds.GWM TANK500 HEV focuses on creating a luxurious and cozy experience for consumers. The details of interior design give off a luxurious touch, including the large-size smart central control screen, the digital display screen for road data, and leather seats. The model adopts a double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension, which allow it to provide a comfortable experience for consumers in various scenarios, such as urban and off-road travels.

Another highlight of the model is its intelligence. GWM TANK500 HEV, launched in the Thailand market this time, is equipped with advanced intelligent driver assistance system, integrating Front & Rear Electric Differential Locks, TANK Turn, Wading Depth Detection, Off-road Cruise Control, and Transparent Body. the Transparent Body can help drivers to grasp road conditions quickly by identifying the surrounding circumstances with cameras, thus raising driving safety.

At the press conference, GWM TANK brand was officially launched for the Thailand market. GWM TANK, positioned globally as a "Premium off-road SUV Brand", aims to create a new product category that meets the different lifestyles of global consumers with the brand feature "Rugged, Distinctive and Free".

GWM TANK has been launched in several global markets, such as the Middle East and Australia, and has been recognized by local media and users. Making its debut in Thailand is one of the significant steps made by GWM TANK to expand into global market. In the near future, GWM TANK will also enter other markets in ASEAN countries.

GWM TANK, established in 2021, has sold more than 200,000 units worldwide since then. It will tap into leading technologies to create a more diverse portfolio to provide more global consumers with a smart, safe, and reliable NEV experience for off-road travel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039009/1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gwm-tank500-hev-launches-in-thailand-and-opens-global-first-pre-sale-301779816.html

