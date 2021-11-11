Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:24
comunicato stampa

GWM Unveils World's First G-Charge Supercharging Station

11 novembre 2021 | 14.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, GWM unveiled the world's first G-Charge Supercharging Station in Bangkok, Thailand. This is the latest achievement it has shown users in the development of new energy.

The G-Charge Supercharging Station, GWM's first fast charging station with DC charging mode, has six connectors. These connectors are equipped with three DC charging units, each with two CCS Type 2 connectors. That means it works even if you and five other users need to charge at the same time.

In addition, the G-Charge Supercharging Station has sufficient space and energy. It has a maximum charging power of 160 kW and can provide users with 24-hour charging service.

It is worth mentioning that the charging station has a very user-friendly charging guidance function. With the GWM APP, users can quickly find the location of charging stations and book charging periods, pay for charging and use charging, etc. This not only saves the user's time but also satisfies the user's travel plan, which can be said to be a very intelligent experience.

It was revealed that users of ORA GOOD CAT may enjoy free charging services at the G-Charge Supercharging Station. It can charge the 400 TECH and 400 PRO models of ORA GOOD CAT from 30% to 80% in 32 minutes, and the 500 ULTRA model from 30% to 80% in 40 minutes.

According to official sources, on November 3, GWM and PEA ENCOM International Company Limited reached a cooperation agreement. It's a company specializing in green energy development under the power company PEA in Thailand, and has built dozens of charging stations for electric vehicles. This time, it installed a solar system on the G-Charge Supercharging Station, making it one of the largest public fast charging stations for electric vehicles in Thailand.

In addition to the construction of charging infrastructure, GWM has made other breakthroughs in the development of new energy. Take Dayu battery technology as an example. With dozens of patents, it is a core technology that covers the suppression, isolation, cooling, and discharge of heat sources, etc., and can effectively prevent power batteries from exploding due to thermal runaway.

In August, Meng Xiangjun, Rotating President of GWM, said at the 2021 Overseas Distributors Online Conference that in the next five years, GWM will invest RMB 100 billion in R&D in the field of new energy and intelligence to create safer, greener and smarter products for global users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1685912/GWM_Unveils_Its_First_G_Charge_Supercharging_Station_in_Thailand.jpg  

