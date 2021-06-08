Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 11:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:47 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 8 giugno

11:47 Renzi: "Insulti per avere Draghi al posto di Conte? Ne valeva la pena"

11:30 Covid oggi Toscana, 90 contagi: bollettino 8 giugno'

11:26 Covid oggi Marche, 33 contagi: bollettino 8 giugno

10:53 Morte Michele Merlo, i genitori: "Fare luce su eventuali errori prima del ricovero"

10:24 Donnarumma al Psg. Un anno alla Roma?

10:09 Roma, 19enne tedesca sequestrata e seviziata: 2 arresti

09:53 Green Pass, "un milione di europei lo hanno già"

09:40 Covid Lombardia, Moratti: "Sarà prima regione con immunità di comunità"

09:30 Al via il Forum Comunicazione 2021 dal 9 al 10 giugno

09:20 Covid India, meno di 100mila contagi in 24 ore: è la per prima volta in due mesi

08:52 Giornata degli Oceani, minacciati da inquinamento e cambiamento climatico

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

GWM's Globalization Strategy is accelerated on 2nd Anniversary of Tula Factory in Russia

08 giugno 2021 | 10.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- June 5 witnessed the second anniversary of the operation of GWM's Tula factory in Russia. Since the first batch of HAVAL F7, HAVAL F7x, HAVAL H9 and other models got mass-produced, HAVAL-branded automobiles have ranked high in sales volume for many years, and HAVAL JOLION recently approved for marketing has also attracted many users' attention. All of these prove that the Tula factory has become GWM's model in the international market.

The Tula factory is the first overseas vehicle manufacturing plant of a Chinese automobile enterprise, covering four major production processes: stamping, welding, painting and final assembly. At the early stage of construction, for the purpose of accelerating localization, GWM specially built a special railroad to connect the factory to Russia's road network and introduced international manufacturing processes and quality management and environmental protection measures to boost the creation of a local automobile manufacturing industry cluster. Currently, the factory boasts an annual production capacity of 150,000 units and ensures smart, safe and efficient production. The parts of stamping equipment are transported using linear seven-axis robots produced by ABB in Sweden, and continuous mode presses by FAGOR in Spain. The welding workshop is equipped with ABB's robots and EMS's automatic distribution system, with the automation rate of the main welding line reaching 100%. The inspection line of the final assembly workshop conducts vehicle testing with the comprehensive test benches of Dürr in Germany. They fully manifest the new height of China's automobile manufacturing. Moreover, to build a global supply chain, GWM has established an engine factory in the Tula factory and plans to provide and install engines for this factory on more than 90% of HAVAL automobiles by 2022.

Based on superior geographical location, the Tula factory can reach out to neighboring countries in Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Northern Europe, which is significant for GWM's globalization strategy and will be an important node to connect the Asian and European markets. In addition, GWM's Rayong factory in Thailand has recently announced a plan to launch 9 new vehicles in the next 3 years, including the two hot-selling models HAVAL H6 and ORA Good Cat, and is committed to promote Thailand as a new generation of automobile manufacturing center in the ASEAN region, and provide GWM with a strong guarantee to enter the world's major automobile market.

GWM's globalization is accelerated on the 2nd Anniversary of Tula Factory in Russia

The completion and operation of the three overseas vehicle plants have laid a solid foundation for GWM to further expand its global business. In the future, while accelerating its globalization, GWM will make more efforts to build a new image of "Created in China" on behalf of Chinese automobile brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1528251/1.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GWM's Tula factory in Russia Tula Factory in Russia international market Russia
Vedi anche
A Quarta Repubblica il caso della giovane Saman Abbas
Blitz antidroga a Catania, spacciava con il figlio in braccio
Domenica In, Mara Venier: "Due operazioni in pochi giorni"
Saman, il video choc dei tre uomini con la pala
No Tav, presidio davanti a sede Telt a Torino
Roma, sequestrati reperti storici di grande valore: tre denunciati
‘Ndrangheta, operazione 'Spes contra spem': duro colpo ai clan di Taurianova
Catania, uccise sorella che tradiva marito: arrestato figlio boss
Scintille in tv tra Landini e Santanchè
Matteo Salvini e il mazzo di fiori per Lilli Gruber
Vaccini, Figliuolo: "Effetti collaterali non paragonabili a pillola"
Vaccino Lombardia, l'appello ai giovani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza