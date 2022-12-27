Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:58 Petrolio Russia, Putin firma decreto per stop export a chi impone price cap

17:51 Qatargate, per Panzeri rinvio a 17 gennaio

17:48 Djokovic in Australia: visto ok e prossima settimana in campo

17:35 Alfredo Cospito, difesa ricorre in Cassazione contro 41bis

17:16 Ucraina, Meloni invita Zelensky a Roma: "Presto sarò a Kiev"

16:44 Bollette, giù prezzi luce ma per gas arriva maxistangata

16:36 Pnrr, Mase: via libera a 3,6 mld per 22 progetti su smart grid 

16:35 Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: "Madame finché non colpevole è innocente e in gara"

16:24 Covid, Bassetti: "Rischio nuove varianti, Cina va aiutata"

16:12 2022, l'anno orribile del Regno Unito: il caos dei 3 premier e l'addio a Elisabetta

15:54 Manovra, Simoncini: "Inserire ecobonus al 110% contro il caro bollette"

15:50 Covid oggi Lazio, 882 contagi e 5 morti: a Roma 582 casi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Gyeonggi Province Conducts Joint Exercise to Prepare for Large-scale Social Disasters

27 dicembre 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUWON, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyeonggi Province recently conducted a joint exercise in preparation for social disasters with the mobilization of 32 public and private organizations.

This exercise, the first joint inter-agency undertaking of its kind in Gyeonggi Province, reflects efforts to fulfill the pledge made by Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong Yeon to safeguard the lives and safety of the residents against possible threats.

Previously, Governor Kim had announced safety measures for Gyeonggi residents, which include the implementation of joint exercises in preparation for social disasters such as the crowd crush that occurred in Itaewon, Seoul, on October 29.

The exercise was carried out in sequence from report receipt, situational assessment and dissemination, and accident response to the restoration and recovery of the disaster site.

The scenario of the exercise was as follows: a crowd crush took place at 9 a.m. on a malfunctioning escalator moving from the second to the ground floor of Lotte Mall Suwon. A fire rescue team, dispatched after receipt of reports, arrived on site within ten minutes and started rescue activities while quickly evacuating people from the department store as in a real-world situation.

Of particular note, training dummies were piled up on the lower part of the escalator to create a difficult rescue situation with immovable bodies. The rescue team classified victims as either emergency or urgent cases and marked them accordingly with either red or yellow armbands. According to the classification, some received CPR while others were evacuated from the department store.

Among the drills adding to the turmoil, a fake wall collapsed around 9:20 a.m. and buried people who were trying to escape, and a collision between a large bus and a passenger car was also enacted. To rescue and evacuate the injured, the upper part of the passenger car was cut out and the windows of the bus were broken.

"This was probably the first time in Korea that such a large-scale exercise was conducted in preparation for a social disaster instead of natural disasters… The Gyeonggi Provincial Government and all relevant institutions will do their utmost to prevent such disasters from happening," Governor Kim commented after the exercise.

Gyeonggi Province will continuously undertake joint training with relevant agencies on a regular basis so as to prepare for a diverse range of social disasters in the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974571/17__DEC_27___Photo__Joint_Exercise_Against_Large_scale_Social_Disasters_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gyeonggi-province-conducts-joint-exercise-to-prepare-for-large-scale-social-disasters-301710172.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA joint Exercise joint società mista social
Vedi anche
News to go
Zelensky punta a summit di pace a febbraio
News to go
Bonus occhiali, richieste al via dal 15 febbraio
News to go
Funerali di Stato per Frattini, Mattarella presente
News to go
Manovra 2023 oggi in Senato
News to go
Tempesta artica in Usa, oltre 50 i morti
News to go
Covid in Cina, 250 milioni di nuovi casi a dicembre
News to go
Usa in ginocchio per la tempesta artica
News to go
Caro bollette, Consiglio Stato accoglie ricorso Iren
News to go
Google, ecco le parole più cercate nel 2022
News to go
Frattini, oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Christmas Blues, colpisce durante le feste: cos'è
News to go
Salone nautico resterà a Genova fino al 2034
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza