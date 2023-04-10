H POWER DAY! The GWM FTXT will hold the 2023 annual liquid hydrogen strategy Launch Event

BEIJING, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10, "H POWER DAY", the GWM FTXT will hold the 2023 annual launch event about liquid hydrogen strategy and new products.

At the event spot,FTXT will further expand its ecological layout, officially launch the liquid hydrogen strategy, and build China's first liquid hydrogen ecosystem demonstration project,covering the full link liquid hydrogen application operation from hydrogen production, liquefaction, transportation, refueling to end application, so as to break the carbon reduction barriers of medium and long-haul carrier vehicles.

Meantime, several innovative products will be released by FTXT to realize the advancement from short-medium distance transportation to long-haul transportation, and fully support the effective carbon reduction in inland ships, construction machinery, aircraft, and other large scale application scenarios.

In addition, by focusing on the ecological construction of the market, and cooperating with Chinese energy enterprises, FTXT will build 100 hydrogen refueling stations; Strategic purchase orders will be signed with well-known Chinese vehicle enterprises and steel enterprises to put 650 hydrogen fuel cell heavy duty trucks into operation. And also, FTXT will reach the strategic cooperation on carbon trading with China Automotive Industry Center to jointly explore carbon trading standards for hydrogen energy applications. And through the "dual wheel" drive policy of market ecology and product ecology, FTXT will be committed to getting through hydrogen source, cost, service, finance, and other segments, enabling the ecological construction of the hydrogen energy industry chain, promoting the scale development of China's hydrogen energy industry, sharing scientific research achievements and operation experience with the world and contributing to the global green, low-carbon, and sustainable development.

