Lunedì 10 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 22:10
22:16 Pisa-Cagliari, disordini prima della partita: feriti 3 poliziotti

21:48 Def, fonti ministero: nel 2023 Pil +1%, deficit al 4,5%

21:32 Netanyahu: "Israele è sotto attacco terroristico"

21:24 Ezio Greggio, appello alla mamma di Enea: "Torna, ti aiuteremo"

20:51 Frosinone, enorme svastica in piazza a Colli con tappetini del parco giochi

19:03 Berlusconi, Forza Italia tira sospiro di sollievo ma restano nodi nel partito

18:20 Berlusconi, Zangrillo: "Basta fake news, non può alzarsi"

18:09 Evan Gershkovich arrestato in Russia, appello giornali italiani: "Venga subito rilasciato"

17:51 Ultima generazione a Fdi: "Ddl non ci spaventa, pronti anche al carcere"

16:57 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky chiede di parlare con Modi: India aiuti soluzione crisi

16:09 Arriva ddl Fdi contro 'eco-vandali', carcere per chi imbratta beni culturali

15:58 Runner ucciso da orso, la mamma in una lettera: "Lotteremo per rendergli giustizia"

comunicato stampa

H POWER DAY! The GWM FTXT will hold the 2023 annual liquid hydrogen strategy Launch Event

10 aprile 2023 | 10.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10, "H POWER DAY", the GWM FTXT will hold the 2023 annual launch event about liquid hydrogen strategy and new products.

At the event spot,FTXT will further expand its ecological layout, officially launch the liquid hydrogen strategy, and build China's first liquid hydrogen ecosystem demonstration project,covering the full link liquid hydrogen application operation from hydrogen production, liquefaction, transportation, refueling to end application, so as to break the carbon reduction barriers of medium and long-haul carrier vehicles.

Meantime, several innovative products will be released by FTXT to realize the advancement from short-medium distance transportation to long-haul transportation, and fully support the effective carbon reduction in inland ships, construction machinery, aircraft, and other large scale application scenarios.

In addition, by focusing on the ecological construction of the market, and cooperating with Chinese energy enterprises, FTXT will build 100 hydrogen refueling stations; Strategic purchase orders will be signed with well-known Chinese vehicle enterprises and steel enterprises to put 650 hydrogen fuel cell heavy duty trucks into operation. And also, FTXT will reach the strategic cooperation on carbon trading with China Automotive Industry Center to jointly explore carbon trading standards for hydrogen energy applications. And through the "dual wheel" drive policy of market ecology and product ecology, FTXT will be committed to getting through hydrogen source, cost, service, finance, and other segments, enabling the ecological construction of the hydrogen energy industry chain, promoting the scale development of China's hydrogen energy industry, sharing scientific research achievements and operation experience with the world and contributing to the global green, low-carbon, and sustainable development.

Follow the website of FTXT for more information：http://en.ftxt-e.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/h-power-day-the-gwm-ftxt-will-hold-the-2023-annual-liquid-hydrogen-strategy-launch-event-301793054.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
EN65145 en US Energia Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza
