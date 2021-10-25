Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 03:42
comunicato stampa

H3 Dynamics Launches World's Most Advanced Drone Charging Station, Targets Automation of the Global Drone Services Industry

25 ottobre 2021 | 03.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE and PARIS and AUSTIN, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H3 Dynamics announces the launch of DBX-G7, a brand new vertiport system for autonomous drone operations. Smarter, faster, and multi-modal with 5G and 4G, DBX was designed to scale on-going digitization efforts in safety compliance, maintenance and crisis management. Applications range from smart cities across Asia to various types of industrial sites worldwide.

Developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, DBX-G7 is a direct response to the new tele-presence and remote work paradigm. DBX performs all the functions of an on-site drone pilot: navigation, docking, stowing, battery charging, data retrieval, transmission, and cloud-based processing. Autonomous systems such as DBX help reduce the need for on-site presence, and can help alleviate rising labor shortage pressures.

"With accelerating digitization, the need for structural scans is also growing while pilot availability is limited. We are looking to close the gap with our DBX autonomous drone stations." Says Samuel Chauffaille, head of H3 Dynamics' robotics systems division.

H3 Dynamics has been deploying its AI-enabled digital inspection solutions to address the many thousands of high-rise buildings that require regular inspections in Singapore, most of which use using piloted drone operations. The company has expanded its solution through strategic partnerships, including on a SAP connectivity to send repair work orders directly from H3 Dynamics' digital platform (see video). Enterprise software giant SAP and H3 Dynamics are now working together on an increasing number of industrial use cases.

Through its global partnership with air traffic control leader THALES, H3 Dynamics is working on real time airspace integration through a multi-pronged approach around the world. DBX is the start of autonomous urban air mobility - one that builds immediate commercial experience with lower risk, 5-kg drones operations, a living laboratory for cities considering 4-5-ton air taxis designed to carry passengers

"What makes DBX really unique, is its open-architecture philosophy. Unlike other closed environments that restrict users to a single drone type – DBX can host professional drones from different manufacturers, and support multiple communication protocols and operating standards." – says Taras Wankewycz, H3 Dynamics' Founder and CEO.

This enables a broad universe of existing use cases and client requirements across geographies– from solar farms to precision agriculture, critical infrastructure maintenance, utilities, buildings, perimeter security, and many more.

"DBX will accelerate the global drone economy and existing solution developers anywhere in the world. Just like with smartphones help deploy the mobile app economy, H3 Dynamics' DBX will deploy the global drone analytics economy". 

About the new DBX-G7:     please visit https://dbx.h3dynamics.com  

About H3 Dynamics:     www.h3dynamics.com 

H3 Dynamics is a world leader in advanced aerial mobility, with solutions spanning aerial systems automation and software service sales, as well as zero emission hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company is implementing a sustainable three-phase plan, starting with aerial data services, moving next to aerial cargo, with a goal to enable passenger mobility in the future. Started in 2015, the company services clients globally with 3 regional headquarters: Austin, Singapore and Paris.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664094/H3Dynamics_DBX_Launch_Hero_Image.jpg

in Evidenza