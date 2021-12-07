Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:50 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 7 dicembre

12:45 Covid oggi in Fvg, 505 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 7 dicembre

12:27 Superbonus, Fondazione Inarcassa: "Decreto antifrode no allo stop del settore"

12:21 Covid, Gsk-Vir: "Monoclonale sotrovimab attivo anche contro variante Omicron"

12:21 Egitto, Patrick Zaki sarà scarcerato ma non assolto

11:58 Covid Germania oggi, oltre 36mila contagi in 24 ore: lieve calo incidenza

11:54 Green pass mezzi pubblici e scuola, regole restano per studenti

11:50 Covid, Austria revoca lockdown domenica: restrizioni per i non vaccinati

11:40 Covid, Oms Europa: "In un mese 10 mln nuovi contagi e 120mila morti"

11:29 Variante Omicron, in Israele picco di contagi da ottobre

11:12 Covid oggi Toscana, 498 contagi: bollettino 7 dicembre

11:06 Covid, Palù (Aifa): "Presto anticorpi monoclonali a domicilio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

H3 Dynamics-Powered Hydrogen Drone, Now Certified in Japan

07 dicembre 2021 | 12.34
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A hydrogen drone equipped with H3 Dynamics' AEROSTAK hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by Drone Works and with integration support by Nexty Electronics Co. Ltd., received official approval from the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (MITI) on November 28, 2021.

The cooperation has led to the first certified hydrogen fuel cell multi-rotor drone test flight in Japan.

The new generation hydrogen drone is equipped with a small composite container for high-pressure hydrogen developed by JFE Container Co. Ltd. The special drone-compatible hydrogen fuel cell system is manufactured by H3 Dynamics, who has begun working with Toyota Group member, Toyota Tsusho Nexty Electronics for technical integration in Japan.

Setting up its offices in Tokyo, H3 Dynamics is a global company with locations in Singapore, Paris, Toulouse and Austin that works on decarbonization of flight from small drones to large aircraft. The Company has recently closed a $26M series B financing, led by Mirai Creation Fund, managed by SPARX Group and representing the interests of Toyota Corporation and Sumitomo Banking Corporation (SMBC). The specialist fund specializes in investments relating to intelligent technologies, robotics, and hydrogen technologies.

By using lightweight hydrogen as the energy source of the drone, it is possible to fly for a much longer time than with lithium batteries, In addition. In increasingly large applications, hydrogen offers a stronger environmental solution to support decarbonization, especially as hydrogen can be produced from renewable energy or municipal waste.

Leveraging on hydrogen energy further contributes to solving social issues in line with the government's goal of "realizing carbon neutrality by 2050". The partner companies believe that the success of this demonstration in Japan opens the way towards wider adoption of hydrogen in air mobility applications.

Nexty Electronics will continue to strengthen its collaboration with H3 Dynamics in the Japan market. H3 Dynamics has developed world-leading aerial mobility fuel cell systems for the past 15 years, has launched its first hydrogen powered drones, with several air cargo platforms including fixed-wing, VTOL and hydrogen refueling accessories to support zero emission air mobility around the world. H3 Dynamics was recently chosen by one of the world's largest airport operators Groupe ADP in Paris to form part of the Paris air mobility ecosystem and plans to fly a first hydrogen cargo aircraft in the Paris region in the early part of 2021.

Company Profiles

About H3 Dynamics https://www.h3dynamics.com

Locations: Singapore, Austin, Tokyo, Paris, Toulouse

H3 Dynamics is a world leader in advanced aerial mobility, with solutions spanning aerial systems automation and software service sales, as well as zero emission hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company is implementing a sustainable three-phase plan, starting with aerial data services, moving next to aerial cargo, with a goal to enable passenger mobility in the future.  

About Nexty Electronics

Company name: Nexty Electronics CorporationLocation: 2-3-13 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo Shinagawa Front Building

Nexty Electronics is one of the leading companies in the field of car electronics as the core company of Toyota Tsusho Group's electronics business. Responding to the needs of customers and the world in a wide range of fields, centered on technology and products, such as actively diverting cutting-edge technologies such as autonomous driving technology and connected technology cultivated in this field to other industrial fields.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704323/Press_Release_Image.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fuel cell system November 28 Now Certified in Japan a hydrogen drone equipped
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2022, sciopero Cgil e Uil: Cisl si sfila
News to go
Farmaci anti-covid illegali venduti online, Nas oscurano 30 siti
News to go
Minacce no vax a Fedriga, presidente Regioni sotto scorta
News to go
Freddo e neve, arriva la tempesta dell'Immacolata
News to go
Roma, tutto pronto per l'albero di Natale targato Fao
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 6 dicembre
News to go
Green pass, Coldiretti: con stop ai no vax balza business rider
News to go
Vaccino ai bambini, Locatelli: "Bel regalo di Natale"
News to go
Salario minimo europeo, ok da Consiglio Ue a negoziati
News to go
Vendite on line, primo calo dal 2016
News to go
Riciclaggio, operazione della Finanza a Roma
News to go
Arrestato Massimo Ferrero
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza