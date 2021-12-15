Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:36 Covid oggi Gb, 78.610 contagi: è record casi

17:35 Covid oggi Piemonte, 1.861 contagi: bollettino 15 dicembre

17:30 Covid oggi Italia, 23.195 contagi e 129 morti: bollettino 15 dicembre

17:28 Cultura, Tridico: 'Per il Paese è assett strategico'

17:22 Spazio, problema tecnico frena il lancio del super telescopio Webb

17:17 Vaccino covid con siringa senza ago: come funziona

17:05 Covid Gb, Times: "Un terzo dei londinesi non è vaccinato"

16:52 Covid oggi Basilicata, 105 contagi: bollettino 15 dicembre

16:37 Covid oggi Alto Adige, 452 contagi e un morto: bollettino 15 dicembre

16:19 Covid, nel 2020 oltre 1 milione di nuovi poveri: +21,9%

16:08 Digitale, 16,5% italiani non va su internet: i dati del Censis

16:07 Sport in Costituzione, inizia al Senato l'iter del disegno di legge

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

H3 Dynamics Readies Hydrogen Propulsion for Electric Aviation, Begins Unmanned Flight Tests in France

15 dicembre 2021 | 16.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOULOUSE, France, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H3 Dynamics' Toulouse team have completed wind tunnel tests of a long-range unmanned hydrogen test aircraft, in preparation of first test flights within the next 2 months.

Pioneered by H3 Dynamics and ISAE-Supaero in 2018, the MERMOZ program received support from the Occitanie Region in France and the European Fund for Regional Development. Next phases of the Mermoz program will add-on small local companies from Toulouse, including drone maker Delair to support on long-range flight operations.

In 2018, H3 Dynamics filed international patents for full-scale distributed hydrogen propulsion and refueling systems for aviation. The Company has since begun development of hydrogen-electric propulsion systems from its engineering centers in Austin and Toulouse.

"H3 Dynamics has the ambition to bring to market the most advanced and reliable hydrogen systems for aviation, but we will not cut corners on passenger safety. While Hydrogen-electric propulsion can accelerate the transition to a greener air transportation, we will progress cautiously from autonomous aerial data and cargo services, to manned cargo and passenger flights." stated Taras Wankewycz.

H3 Dynamics works with universities and specialized laboratories on the deep physics behind aircraft integration of hydrogen-electric systems in the context of strict aeronautical regulations and certification expectations.

H3 Dynamics' team understands the challenges more than anyone in the industry, having worked on hydrogen fuel cell flight for over 16 years. It continues to be involved in over a dozen zero-emission hydrogen flight research programs around the world, including the AeroDelft hydrogen aircraft development in the Netherlands, and the INSA STORK hydrogen UAV development in Strasbourg.

About H3 Dynamics

H3 Dynamics is a world leader in advanced aerial mobility technologies, including zero emission hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company is implementing a sustainable, safety-first 3-phase roadmap, starting with autonomous data services, moving next to autonomous hydrogen cargo, and passenger flight as a final step. Started in 2015, the company services clients globally from its 3 regional headquarters in Austin, Singapore, and Paris.

CONTACT:Bertrand GauthierB612 – Centre d'Innovation3 Rue Tarfaya31400 Toulouse, FRANCEBertrand@h3dynamics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710407/H3_Dynamics_conducts_wind_tunnel_tests_a_scale_model_hydrogen_aircraft.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Ambiente Energia Begins Unmanned flight tests in France test aircraft Francia tests
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2022, domani sciopero generale Cgil e Uil
News to go
Malta introduce legge su uso ricreativo cannabis
News to go
Chirurghi, lettera aperta a Draghi e Speranza
News to go
Covid Italia, stato di emergenza fino al 31 marzo 2022
News to go
Green pass falsi, violati sistemi sanitari di 6 Regioni
News to go
Palermo, prendeva pensione per cecità da 10 anni ma aveva patente
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Esplosione a Ravanusa, trovati anche gli ultimi due dispersi
News to go
Covid svuota le culle, record negativo nascite
News to go
Covid, Usa mette Italia tra 80 paesi a rischio
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 14 dicembre
News to go
Manovra 2022, Cisl conferma no a sciopero generale 16 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza