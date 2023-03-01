Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 12:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:52 Covid Italia, report Fiaso: ricoveri di nuovo in calo

12:46 MasterChef 12, domani la finale: chi è in gara per la vittoria

12:39 Giornata mondiale fauna selvatica, salvati oltre 4.000 animali da Zoo e Acquari d'Italia

12:38 'Tecnologia solidale', le start-up che fanno bene il bene

12:37 Italia-India, a Nuova Delhi cartelloni di benvenuto per Meloni

12:37 Ucraina, Russia: "Impedito massiccio attacco con droni in Crimea"

12:32 Greta Thunberg arrestata in Norvegia durante protesta

12:32 Lavoro, Ucid Giovani e Fondazione Augurusa incontrano Treu

12:23 Conti pubblici, Istat: nel 2022 deficit all'8% per impatto Superbonus

12:16 "Mio marito ucciso dai talebani e ora ho perso due bambine"

12:15 Pensioni, a marzo 2023 scattano gli aumenti: tabella e calcolo importi

11:55 Lite Mourinho-Serra, Procura Figc apre inchiesta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HÄAGEN-DAZS HONOURS THE LEGACY OF ITS UNSUNG FEMALE FOUNDER ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY BY LAUNCHING 'THE ROSE PROJECT' AND A 'FOUNDER'S FAVOURITE' GIVEAWAY

01 marzo 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuben Mattus made ice cream but Rose Mattus made Häagen-Dazs. Whilst Reuben is widely celebrated for its creation, Rose's pioneering approach as its business and marketing whiz remained largely unrecognised. A real trailblazer, Rose's don't-hold-back attitude smashed glass ceilings in 1960s New York to make Häagen-Dazs a trendsetter prized by ice cream fanatics. On International Women's Day 2023, her unsung legacy will be honoured through the launch of 'The Rose Project' with a global rebrand acknowledging her contribution as a woman-founded business.

'The Rose Project' is a global initiative which pledges $100,000 in bursaries to support similarly unsung women around the world who deserve recognition.

Nominations are now open to put forward #WomenWhoDontHoldBack (including oneself) to recognise their trailblazing efforts, achievements and societal contributions. From these nominations, 50 women will be shortlisted for their commendable efforts, with the opportunity to win one of five monetary grants of $20,000, enabling these Rose Project Honourees to continue their exceptional work, unleash their potential or give to a cause they're passionate about.

Nominations for The Rose Project can be submitted via https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global/.      

Häagen-Dazs will also mark International Women's Day with its biggest global giveaway, with the spotlight on its Vanilla ice cream renamed to the 'Founder's Favourite' to celebrate Rose's life-long love of the iconic original flavour. Free Vanilla scoops will be offered on 8thMarch 2023 in over 100 selected Häagen-Dazs Shops across Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

In addition, a Commemorative Edition of 1960 'Founder's Favourite' Häagen-Dazs Vanilla pints have been created to pay tribute to Rose, which will be available in all celebrating Shops for consumers throughout the month of March.

About Rose Mattus

Rose and Reuben Mattus established Häagen-Dazs in New York 1960. Whilst Reuben created the products, it was Rose who ran and held the business together so her husband could be successful. A marketing pioneer of the time, she built an unprecedented fan base for the brand without spending any advertising dollars through sampling and building word-of-mouth in high end establishments and trendy neighbourhoods of Manhattan. Rose with their daughter Doris opened the first Häagen-Dazs Shop in Brooklyn 1976 and  then grew a Shops franchising network that expanded the business nationally. They were eventually recognised with an 'Outstanding Entrepreneur' award by the National Association of Women Business Owners. A real partner to her inventor husband, Rose made Häagen-Dazs into the famous brand we know and love today.

Häagen-DazsPria Manipria@capturecomms.com+44 (0) 7587029066

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009664/The_Rose_Project.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009663/Commemorative_Edition.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009896/Haagen_Dazs_Logo.jpg

     

       

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haagen-dazs-honours-the-legacy-of-its-unsung-female-founder-on-international-womens-day-by-launching-the-rose-project-and-a-founders-favourite-giveaway-301758346.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Alimentazione Alimentazione Altro Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Altro Economia_E_Finanza as its business legacy Rose Project as
Vedi anche
News to go
Incidente in Grecia, scontro tra treni: 36 morti
News to go
Naufragio Calabria, 67 i morti accertati. Aperta la camera ardente
News to go
Turchia, allarme Unicef: "A 2,5 mln di bambini serve assistenza"
News to go
Sanità, Agenas: nel 2022 aumentata di 1,4 mld spesa energia
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza