Häagen-Dazs X Pierre Hermé collaborate for their global-first macaron ice cream collection

The ice-cream of ice-creams teams up with 'The Picasso of pastries' to create an exquisite treat with a French touch.

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unique collaboration between luxury ice cream maker Häagen-Dazs and world-renowned pastry chef Pierre Hermé, a new macaron ice cream range is hitting shelves now starting with UK & France. Pierre Hermé is celebrated for his exquisite macarons and together with the iconic ice cream of Häagen-Dazs, a new era of magical indulgence is here.

''The collaboration with Pierre Hermé is a perfect way of showcasing the true craftsmanship of our brands. We are both passionate about innovating and re-interpreting classic favourites and creating extraordinary experiences for our consumers. And what better way to do that than with a pure French "amour" taste experience. Don't hold back is what we embody in everything we do and here we epitomise that with our macaron collaboration bringing alive Paris in a pint", says Manuel Garabato, Häagen-Dazs Global Brand Director.

The result is the love story of ice cream and macaron with Parisian flair. Crunchy chewy mini macaron shells are added to the creamy ice cream, bringing the perfect balance of the dreamy taste of Häagen-Dazs with the Pierre Hermé macaron's signature almond flavour.

"I am very excited and proud of our new collaboration. For the past twenty years, I have constantly been creating and reinterpreting my macaron recipes, which is my favourite creative terrain. My macarons are my identity so to put them in an ice cream I needed to work with the very best. Häagen-Dazs is just as passionate as me when it comes to, quality, taste and crafting things in a new way so collaboration was established from the first bite", said Pierre Hermé.

The range includes three different flavours of ice cream: Strawberry & Raspberry, Double Chocolate Ganache, and Yuzu & Lemon.

The Häagen-Dazs X Pierre Hermé 2023 collection will be available globally starting with select retailers in UK & France from February 2023 followed by a wider launch across Europe, Asia, Latin America and Middle East in spring-summer.

About Häagen-Dazs:Häagen-Dazs has been making ice cream since 1960. Our founders Reuben & Rose Mattus, had a vision to make the best ice cream in the world using high quality, carefully selected ingredients. Every Häagen-Dazs ice cream starts with cream and milk, which is then blended with carefully selected ingredients. Launching with three simple flavours – chocolate, vanilla, and coffee, today the company is sold in major supermarkets, convenience stores, foodservice channels and Häagen-Dazs Shops, and has more than 24 products, including pint tubs, mini cups, and stick bars. Häagen-Dazs is part of General Mills Inc, a leading global food company founded in 1866 and headquartered in Minneapolis, USA, that serves the world by making food people love.

About Pierre Hermé:Pierre Hermé is the descendant of four generations of bakers and pastry chefs from Alsace. His reputation for bringing flavour and modernity to pâtisserie stretches across France, Japan and the United States, earning him the nickname "Picasso of Pastry" by Vogue. Having stated that "pleasure is his only guide", Pierre Hermé has invented a world of aromas, sensations and delight. His unique approach to the pastry chef profession has led him to revolutionize even the most set-in-stone traditions, making him into an iconic figure in French gastronomy. Founded in 1997, Pierre Hermé Paris, the luxury "Haute Pâtisserie" company that is the brainchild of Pierre Hermé, opened their first store in Tokyo in 1998, followed in 2001 by the Parisian patisserie at 72 rue Bonaparte. Named the World's Best Pastry Chef by the World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy in 2016, the pastry chef and chocolatier uses his technical expertise, talent and creativity to bring pleasure to all food-lovers.

