Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: almeno 32 morti e 85 feriti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Häagen-Dazs X Pierre Hermé collaborate for their global-first macaron ice cream collection

07 febbraio 2023 | 09.45
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The ice-cream of ice-creams teams up with 'The Picasso of pastries' to create an exquisite treat with a French touch.

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unique collaboration between luxury ice cream maker Häagen-Dazs and world-renowned pastry chef Pierre Hermé, a new macaron ice cream range is hitting shelves now starting with UK & France. Pierre Hermé is celebrated for his exquisite macarons and together with the iconic ice cream of Häagen-Dazs, a new era of magical indulgence is here.

 

''The collaboration with Pierre Hermé is a perfect way of showcasing the true craftsmanship of our brands. We are both passionate about innovating and re-interpreting classic favourites and creating extraordinary experiences for our consumers. And what better way to do that than with a pure French "amour" taste experience. Don't hold back is what we embody in everything we do and here we epitomise that with our macaron collaboration bringing alive Paris in a pint", says Manuel Garabato, Häagen-Dazs Global Brand Director.

The result is the love story of ice cream and macaron with Parisian flair. Crunchy chewy mini macaron shells are added to the creamy ice cream, bringing the perfect balance of the dreamy taste of Häagen-Dazs with the Pierre Hermé macaron's signature almond flavour.

"I am very excited and proud of our new collaboration. For the past twenty years, I have constantly been creating and reinterpreting my macaron recipes, which is my favourite creative terrain. My macarons are my identity so to put them in an ice cream I needed to work with the very best. Häagen-Dazs is just as passionate as me when it comes to, quality, taste and crafting things in a new way so collaboration was established from the first bite", said Pierre Hermé.

The range includes three different flavours of ice cream: Strawberry & Raspberry, Double Chocolate Ganache, and Yuzu & Lemon.

The Häagen-Dazs X Pierre Hermé 2023 collection will be available globally starting with select retailers in UK & France from February 2023 followed by a wider launch across Europe, Asia, Latin America and Middle East in spring-summer.

For more info please visit @haagendazsuk on Instagram or visit our website www.haagen-dazs.co.uk 

About Häagen-Dazs:Häagen-Dazs has been making ice cream since 1960. Our founders Reuben & Rose Mattus, had a vision to make the best ice cream in the world using high quality, carefully selected ingredients. Every Häagen-Dazs ice cream starts with cream and milk, which is then blended with carefully selected ingredients. Launching with three simple flavours – chocolate, vanilla, and coffee, today the company is sold in major supermarkets, convenience stores, foodservice channels and Häagen-Dazs Shops, and has more than 24 products, including pint tubs, mini cups, and stick bars. Häagen-Dazs is part of General Mills Inc, a leading global food company founded in 1866 and headquartered in Minneapolis, USA, that serves the world by making food people love.

About Pierre Hermé:Pierre Hermé is the descendant of four generations of bakers and pastry chefs from Alsace. His reputation for bringing flavour and modernity to pâtisserie stretches across France, Japan and the United States, earning him the nickname "Picasso of Pastry" by Vogue. Having stated that "pleasure is his only guide", Pierre Hermé has invented a world of aromas, sensations and delight. His unique approach to the pastry chef profession has led him to revolutionize even the most set-in-stone traditions, making him into an iconic figure in French gastronomy. Founded in 1997, Pierre Hermé Paris, the luxury "Haute Pâtisserie" company that is the brainchild of Pierre Hermé, opened their first store in Tokyo in 1998, followed in 2001 by the Parisian patisserie at 72 rue Bonaparte. Named the World's Best Pastry Chef by the World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy in 2016, the pastry chef and chocolatier uses his technical expertise, talent and creativity to bring pleasure to all food-lovers.

Contact:

Häagen-DazsJulia SamuelssonJulia.samuelsson@forsman.com

Pierre HerméCécilie Roubincecilie.roubin@pierreherme.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996939/Pierre_Herme.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996940/Haagen_Dazs.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996904/Haagen_Dazs_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haagen-dazs-x-pierre-herme-collaborate-for-their-global-first-macaron-ice-cream-collection-301739870.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Altro Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza ice cream of ice creams teams up ice cream gelato French touch
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza