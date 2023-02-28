Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:14 Maltempo, allerta meteo arancione e gialla domani 1 marzo: regioni coinvolte

17:53 Salario minimo, Tridico: "Con soglia 9 euro lordi pensioni più alte del 10%"

17:40 Migranti Crotone, Piantedosi: "Ho detto 'fermatevi, verremo a prendervi'" - Video

17:15 Aviaria, Gb avvia piano che include pandemia: cosa dicono esperti

16:51 Pd, Schlein star alla Camera: foto e abbracci in Transatlantico

16:50 Jeremy Renner pubblica video sulla riabilitazione: "A qualunque costo"

16:46 Terzo Polo, Richetti: "Partito unico? Pronti a partire, congresso entro ottobre"

16:40 Naufragio migranti Crotone, Guardia Costiera: "Nessuna segnalazione da chi era a bordo"

16:29 Sanzioni Russia, le riserve della Banca centrale sono 'un buco nero'

16:21 Rc auto, con auto vecchia si spende il 20% in più su assicurazione

16:15 Bare bianche e giocattoli per i bimbi morti nel naufragio

16:12 Varese, cade da altezza di 5 metri in una cava: 22enne grave

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HABANOS, S.A. EXPANDS LÍNEA MONTECRISTO OPEN WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE OPEN SLAM VITOLA

28 febbraio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HAVANA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Club Habana was once again the setting for a great occasion to celebrate the Welcome Evening of the 23rd Habano Festival, which will be held until next Friday, March 3rd, in La Habana. It was dedicated to the renowned Habanos, S.A. brand, Montecristo, and the highlight of the evening, hosted by Darianis Palenzuela, was the launching of the new Montecristo Open Slam vitola (52 ring gauge x 142 mm length).

This new product, with an even format and unique dimensions within the brand's portfolio will be part of the Línea Open, Montecristo's oldest and one of the most appreciated and recognized by Habanos enthusiasts. And it is soon to hit the market in packs containing 15 - 20 Habanos.

It comes as an addition to the four vitolas - Eagle (54 ring gauge x 150 mm length), Regata (46 ring gauge x 135 mm length), Master (50 ring gauge x 124 mm length) and Junior (38 ring gauge x 110 mm length) - that are already part of a Línea originally conceived to satisfy those Habanos aficionados who enjoy the pleasures of outdoor life.

But this was not the only novelty unveiled during this first special night of the 23rd Habano Festival. The more than 1,200 people in attendance saw a world premiere of the renewed image of the Línea Open, with reference to the logo and the bands, where the color green has greater prominence but the characteristic yellow of the Montecristo brand remains. Slam from Montecristo's Línea Open will be the first vitola to incorporate this new visual identity. The rest of the Línea's items will incorporate it as stock runs out.

But first of all, the Co-Presidents of Habanos, S.A., Maritza Carrillo González and Luis Sánchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera, thanked Habanos, S.A. aficionados, distributors and professionals in the world of Habanos for their support, perseverance and hard work during the pandemic.

MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT IN STYLE

Unsurprisingly, good food, music and entertainment played an important part in the event. The group Teatro Fusion-Mimos and the musical artists DJ Leo Milano, Circo de Cuba, Yarima Blanco, Yanet Valdés, Mónica Mesa, and Máquina Perfecta were in charge of livening up an evening in which a drone show illuminated the sky of La Habana for the enjoyment of all those present. The renowned director of photography, filmmaker and cameraman for television, film, and video productions, Alejandro Pérez, with his project Vitrola Cuban Mix was in charge of the closing of the Festival's inauguration evening.

That same occasion, the nominees for the 2022 Habanos Awards were announced: Danny Abadí, Alain Proietto and Blanca Alsogaray, in the Business category; Gloria de la Caridad Rodríguez, Reyniel Lázaro Rojas Medina and Yoandry Rodríguez Porras, in the Production category; and Jasim Ahmed, Yukio Kawashima and Juan Jesús Machín, in the Communication category. The names of the final winners will be announced on the last day of the Festival, at the Gala Evening.

Click here to download high resolution images of the event.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010417/Montecristo_Open_Slam.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/habanos-sa-expands-linea-montecristo-open-with-the-launch-of-the-open-slam-vitola-301756842.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita AltroAltro S.A. brand Grande Slam MONTECRISTO OPEN società anonima
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
News to go
Brexit, von der Leyen: "Accordo di principio su protocollo Irlanda"
News to go
Migranti, nel Mediterraneo 26mila morti in 10 anni
News to go
Nato, Cavusoglu: "Svezia rispetti impegni presi o sì impossibile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza