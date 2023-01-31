Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 31 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:04
comunicato stampa

HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED IN SWITZERLAND, IN A WORLD PREMIERE, THE MONTECRISTO L'ESPRIT x S.T. DUPONT COLLECTION

31 gennaio 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HAVANA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., with the support of its official and exclusive distributor for Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein, Intertabak AG, presented in the Swiss city of Basel the new humidors of the Montecristo L'Esprit Collection, which brings together one of the most celebrated Habanos brands in the world and the French firm S.T. Dupont.

 

 

The renowned Blindekuh restaurant provided the backdrop for another magical gala evening organized by Habanos, S.A. and Intertabak AG. More than 100 attendees were able to appreciate the three magnificent humidors that make up this Collection: Le Crepuscule, La Nuit and L'Aurore. A Collection that only a few lucky lovers of what is considered the world's best tobacco will soon be able to enjoy.

In addition to the privilege of being the first people to find out about the new collaboration between Habanos, S.A. and S.T. Dupont, the small number of guests were surprised with the new Montecristo L'Esprit vitola.  This new Habanos item is presented to the market, as the protagonist of this collaboration, with an original special band specifically designed for the occasion, and an additional foot band in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of S.T. Dupont, a well-known brand for quality, beauty, and innovation.

"Habanos, S.A. seeks to always partner with leading brands in their markets, with products that offer something unique and different to its customers, in the end, brands that are up to what is considered the best tobacco in the world", said José María López Inchaurbe, Vice President of Development at Habanos, S.A. In addition, Alain Crevet, CEO of S.T. Dupont, commented: "Both Habanos and Dupont are dedicated to elevating craftsmanship to an art form. Together, we are bringing the very best cigars, and the very best smoking accessories in an exceptional Art de Vivre". And added: "this new collaboration with Habanos and Montecristo has been again a pleasure and a flawless experience between our two Maisons".

The Montecristo L 'Esprit collection, of which these magnificent humidors are a part, is inspired by Alexandre Dumas' novel, The Count of Montecristo, which gives its name to the prestigious Habano brand. And together with it, the French lighters and accessories firm for Premium Tobacco aficionados is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Like the humidors presented in Basel, the three chromatic varieties of lighters and accessories that are part of this collection represent the different night stages: Le Crépuscule, La Nuit and L'Aurore.

Tasting note: Montecristo L'EspritFactory name: PreciososMeasures: 50 ring gauge x 145 mm lengthWrapper: medium colored, oily and with natural shine

Click here to download high resolution product images.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991954/Habanos_SA.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/habanos-sa-presented-in-switzerland-in-a-world-premiere-the-montecristo-lesprit-x-st-dupont-collection-301733722.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
