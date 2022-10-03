Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:09 Ucraina, Kiev: Russia lancia missili su Zaporizhzhia

12:03 Alessia Piperno, chi è la ragazza italiana arrestata in Iran

11:56 Pnrr, 3,9 mld per rendere più efficienti infrastrutture idriche

11:56 Ucraina-Russia, Kadyrov: "Ho mandato 3 figli in guerra"

11:54 Clima, il caso della Comunità Energetica del Monastero di Marango

11:52 Esperti e religiosi, la situazione climatica è grave, cerchiamo soluzioni

11:49 Gen. Luzi: "Messina Denaro ancora operativo"

11:48 Nobel Medicina 2022 a Pääbo per scoperte sui genomi degli ominidi

11:38 Ferrieri Caputi promossa, debutto ok per prima donna arbitro

11:21 Brasile, Lula e Bolsonaro guardano al ballottaggio

11:03 Ranieri: "Io alla Samp? Lo leggo dai giornali, non so niente..."

10:57 Governo, Calenda: "Idea Salvini e Berlusconi è indebolire Meloni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE MONTECRISTO WIDE EDMUNDO IN WORLD PREMIERE IN SPAIN

03 ottobre 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAVANA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabacalera, Habanos, S.A.'s exclusive partner and distributor for Spain, presented Montecristo Wide Edmundo in world premiere in Madrid, Spain, at an event organized by the Club Pasión Habanos under the name "La Noche Edmundo".

 

In the incomparable setting of the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium, more than 350 lucky aficionados had the opportunity to try this unique vitola for the first time while enjoying an exclusive dinner hosted by the Paraguas group, whose portfolio includes some of the most fashionable restaurants in the Spanish capital.

The magical evening, which included music, gastronomy and, of course, the best Habanos, was full of surprises, contests, and multiple experiences.

In addition to a large group of expert aficionados and professionals from the world of Habanos, the presentation of Montecristo Wide Edmundo was given by Juan Girón, Chief Communications Officer of Tabacalera S.L.U., and was attended by José María López Inchaurbe, Vice President of Development, and Ernesto González and Alejandro Fernández-Blanco, from the Operational Marketing Department, representing Habanos, S.A.

"Montecristo is a symbol of tradition, history and a benchmark of flavor for aficionados, which has evolved over the years to become a reference in innovation, style and trend, and the arrival of Wide Edmundo is proof of that," says José María López Inchaurbe, Vice President of Development of Habanos, S.A.

Announced during Habanos World Days 2021, Montecristo Wide Edmundo is the fourth and thickest Habano in Montecristo's emblematic Edmundo line. This new vitola will be launched in October at official Habanos points of sale throughout Spain.

Tasting Note

Montecristo Wide Edmundo (Edmundo Line) has been elaborated "Totally handmade with long filler" with wrapper leaves, filler and binder from the Vuelta Abajo* area, in the Pinar del Río* region, where the best tobacco in the world is produced and made by expert Cuban cigar rollers.

Vitola Galera: Duke No 3. 125 mm x 21.43 mm. Ring gauge 54. 13.22 grams.

Click here to download high resolution product images

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912026/Habanos_SA_Montecristo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/habanos-sa-presented-the-montecristo-wide-edmundo-in-world-premiere-in-spain-301637844.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza world PREMIERE Spagna at an event organized PREMIERE
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Brasile, ballottaggio Lula-Bolsonaro
News to go
Iran, la protesta arriva nelle università
News to go
Annessioni Russia, convocati gli ambasciatori di Mosca
News to go
Nasa: si punta a lancio Artemis tra 12 e 27 novembre
News to go
Ucraina, Papa all'Angelus si appella a Putin e Zelensky
News to go
Indonesia, strage allo stadio dopo la partita
News to go
Brasile, al voto per eleggere nuovo presidente
News to go
Cambiamenti climatici, dossier Legambiente
News to go
Energia, ministri Ue al lavoro per contenere rincari prezzo gas
News to go
Caro energia, Meloni: "Sarà priorità del futuro governo"
News to go
Ucraina, Medvedev: "Zelensky affretta la terza guerra mondiale"
News to go
Foggia, 20 kg cocaina nell'auto: un arresto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza