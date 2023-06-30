Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 18:47
comunicato stampa

HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF HOYO DE MONTERREY MONTERREYES NO. 4 LIMITED EDITION.

30 giugno 2023 | 18.39
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HAVANA, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., through its exclusive distributor for Bulgaria, Kaliman Caribe, presented in Sofia a new Limited Edition of the prestigious Hoyo de Monterrey brand, the Monterreyes NO. 4 vitola. In a unique atmosphere between the Vitosha Mountain and the Iskar River, the Bulgarian capital witnessed a magical evening with live music, dance shows and, of course, the best Habanos. A select group of 500 guests from Albania, Armenia, Croatia, Cuba, United Arab Emirates, Greece, Ireland, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom were the first to discover and taste the new vitola that owes its name to the plantation of the same name, from the Vuelta Abajo* area in the Pinar del Río* region, land of what is considered the world's best tobacco.

Limited Editions have a unique place among the specialties in Habanos, S.A.'s portfolio, not only because of the careful selection of its leaves, aged for a minimum period of two years. But also, for its presentation in special packaging and with an additional black and gold vitola with the year it was launched. Monterreyes NO. 4 is presented in a wooden  box designed for the occasion  with 10 Habanos of each.

This new vitola is even more special because it is the seventh limited edition of the brand since the launch of the Epicure Especial´s vitola in 2004, which ended up becoming one of the references  sizes in the Hoyo de Monterrey portfolio. Monterreyes NO. 4 vitola existed in the 1960s and is now reintroduced in a trendy format, adding to the large thick ring gauge  vitolas that are so popular for brand lovers.

For the second time, this territory is hosting the worldwide launch of a limited edition. In this regards, Jorge Pérez Martell and José María López Inchaurbe, commercial vice-president and Development vice-president, respectively, of Habanos, S.A. explained in a video broadcast during the event that: "Bulgaria is a very important market for Habanos, S.A. and we are proud to be able to present this launch together with Kaliman Caribe ". The Bulgarian aficionado is a great lover of Hoyo de Monterrey-brand Habanos, and of such exclusive specialties as limited editions. "We are sure that not only in Bulgaria, but all over the world, they will welcome this long-awaited limited edition with great enthusiasm," they concluded.

Enthusiasts  of mild-strength, aromatic and delicate Habanos from all over the world will be able to find the new Monterreyes NO. 4 vitola after its worldwide launch at the different official points of sale in more than 140 countries where Habanos, S.A. distributes its products.

Hoyo de Monterrey Monterreyes NO. 4

Market  name: Monterreyes Num.4Factory name:  : Maravillas NO.4Measures: 55 ring  x 145 mm lengthWrapper: Habano of an excellent appearance, dark and bright color that makes it very authentic and special.Tasting notes:

Pairing: Can be enjoyed with 12-year-old Whisky, smooth, floral with light notes of toasted malt with a light finish that combined with the smooth taste of this blend makes an excellent combination.

Click here to download high resolution product images.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145300/Hoyo_de_Monterrey.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/habanos-sa-presents-the-world-premiere-of-hoyo-de-monterrey-monterreyes-no-4-limited-edition-301868190.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
