Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:15 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio ancora in lieve calo oggi in Italia

09:12 Pd, da Fiorello il 'decalogo' di Elly Schlein: "Non desiderare i sondaggi d'altri"

08:57 'Chi l'ha visto?', puntata mercoledì 1 marzo: casi di Liliana Resinovich e Valeria Pandolfo oggi in tv

08:44 Ucraina-Russia, la previsione di Orsini: "Guerra finirà con concessioni a Putin"

08:33 Maltempo con pioggia e neve, Italia nell'occhio del ciclone: quanto dura, previsioni meteo

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 67 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: 36 morti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Haier Smart Home Re-Enters Fortune List of World's Most Admired Companies

02 febbraio 2023 | 09.37
LETTURA: 1 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, Fortune released the 25th edition of the World's Most Admired Companies. Haier Smart Home, ("Haier", Shanghai: 600690, 690D.DE, 6690.HK), the world's leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem builder and a subsidiary of Haier Group, is on the list again, ranking no.1 for companies in the home equipment & furnishings industry.

The Fortune Global Most Admired Companies were selected from about 1,500 candidates worldwide, and 645 global companies with the highest revenue in 27 countries and various industries were selected by 3,760 executives, directors and analysts, who had responded to the industry surveys.

The list was judged by the following criteria: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness.

This is another global recognition for Haier Smart Home, after recently being ranked the no.1 brand globally in major appliances for the 14th year in the row on the 2022 annual report released by Euromonitor International, the world's authoritative research organization.

For more information, please visit https://smart-home.haier.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994806/Haier_Smart_Home_Re_Enters_Fortune_List_World_s_Most_Admired_Companies.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haier-smart-home-re-enters-fortune-list-of-worlds-most-admired-companies-301737052.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza and smart List of World's Most Admired Companies World's Most Admired Companies
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, Agenas: nel 2022 aumentata di 1,4 mld spesa energia
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza