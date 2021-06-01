Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 00:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:25 Europei 2020, la lista dei convocati

23:06 Ristoranti, "regole 4 persone a tavola solo in zona gialla"

22:32 Raggi e la targa per Ciampi: "Errore grave, responsabile è stato rimosso"

21:58 Galli a cena fuori? "Certo, ieri all'aperto con Crisanti"

21:14 Comunali, botta e risposta Giorgetti-Tajani a vertice centrodestra

20:55 Superenalotto, oggi nessun 6 né 5+1: jackpot sale a 37,5 milioni

20:37 Scuola, il Presidente della Consulta Coraggio: "pandemia ne ha sottolineato importanza, come per cultura"

20:27 Haiti, rapito ingegnere italiano di 74 anni

20:12 Il presidente della Consulta Coraggio: "Festa Repubblica occasione rinascita dopo pandemia"

20:11 Covid, le mail segrete di Fauci: "Continue richieste di interviste da Italia"

20:00 Funivia Mottarone, tv tedesca: "Forchettone usato già nel 2014"

19:56 Roland Garros, Berrettini batte Daniel e va al secondo turno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Hainan Free Trade Port: Global investment hotspot brings in $35.06 billion

01 giugno 2021 | 17.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAIKOU, China, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How long does it take for a ship to finish port registration procedures?  China's Hainan Free Trade Port gave a new answer: One day!

On September 23, 2020, the 319,000-ton "Yuanhuayang" shipping vessel completed formal registration at the China Yangpu Port in just one day, smashing all previous records, thanks to Hainan's innovative "One Step" ship registration system.

 

An aerial photo showed the bustling China Yangpu Port located on the west coast of the Hainan Free Trade Port on May 26. (Photo by Chen Yuancai / Hainan Daily)

On June 1, 2020, the Chinese government issued a master plan for the Hainan FTP, which focused on facilitating free trade investment, establishing a policy system suitable for a high-level Free Trade Port, and creating an internationally influential special customs administration area. 

In the year following the publication of the master plan, 791 projects kicked off in Hainan, with a total investment of 223.48 billion yuan (about $35.06 billion).

In the first quarter of 2021, Hainan achieved a regional GDP of 139.6 billion yuan (about $21.9 billion), a year-on-year increase of 19.8%, the second-highest growth rate of any Chinese province.

Several key policies have been implemented in the FTP, including a 15% income tax for both individuals with high-level and in-demand expertise working in Hainan and eligible Hainan-registered companies in certain industries, zero tariffs on listed imported raw materials, zero tariffs on listed imported vehicles and yachts, and a negative list for zero tariffs on manufacturing equipment for internal production use.

An aerial view of Haikou City in China’s Hainan Free Trade Port. (Photo by Liu Yang / Hainan International Media Center)

As of the end of 2020, a total of 45,940 companies had opened in Hainan's  province-level key industrial parks, increasing total company numbers by 74.5%. Hainan's 11 key Free Trade Port industrial parks were home to a total of 38,899 companies, an increase of 89.8%.

On May 1, 2018, Hainan implemented a policy allowing citizens of 59 countries to enter without a visa. In the first quarter of 2021, 419 foreign invested companies were set up in Hainan, a year-on-year increase of 525.37%. Actual use of foreign investment funds totaled 555.8 million USD, a 432.98% increase over the previous year's numbers, and Hainan saw new foreign invested companies from 66 countries and regions set up in the province.

As the world's largest Free Trade Port, as well as an international tourism island brimming with tropical romance, Hainan had attracted 232,000 talented individuals as of April 12, 2021, and is turning into one of the hottest new places for investment on the planet as well as a new home for young people from near and far.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QiH7afr1V-k   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522835/An_aerial_photo_showed_bustling_China_Yangpu_Port_located_west.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522836/An_aerial_view_Haikou_City_China_s_Hainan_Free_Trade_Port.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza China's Hainan Free Trade port gave port Global investment hotspot brings finish port registration procedures
Vedi anche
Due Bitcoin (38mila euro) per non rivelare la sua attività di modella su sito erotico, la denuncia
Ndrangheta, incendio per convincere il negoziante a vendere: 2 arresti
Funivia Mottarone, Tadini lascia il carcere: va ai domiciliari
Letta: "Con Salvini lavoriamo per Italia, alle elezioni ci divideremo"
Carla Fracci, feretro lascia chiesa San Marco tra applausi
Vaccino covid 12-15 anni, Palù: "Da Aifa ok dopo via libera Ema"
Fracci, l'omaggio del tram Atm
Prometteva di intervenire sul DNA umano, denunciata sedicente guaritrice
Giorgetti: "Nuova Alitalia partirà dopo l'estate"
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza