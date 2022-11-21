Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:02
comunicato stampa

Hainan's promotional film highlighted in the "Chinese Bridge" competition

21 novembre 2022 | 13.26
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan's promotional film "All the sun, all the fun" has attracted widespread attention during the 21st "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition. Launched by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, the promotional film added to the luster of the preliminary and final contests of the Chinese proficiency competition. It offers contestants, ambassadors, judges and thousands of viewers a glimpse into Hainan, a free trade port of China with picturesque ecology and first-class investment climate.

The "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition is organized by Chinese embassies in foreign countries and China's Center for Language Education and Cooperation. Dignitaries of participating countries usually attend and address the contests. For the 2022 contests, the Chinese Bridge Club mobile app opened a special column showcasing Hainan's beautiful natural scenery, profound culture and business development advantages as a duty-free shopping destination for tourists. By presenting its rich tourism and cultural resources, Hainan aims to attract more global attention.

The "Chinese Bridge" contests have been held for 21 consecutive years, and the 2022 events were moved online via live streaming platforms. The competition has registered a total viewership of more than 1 million globally.

Hainan, as China's free trade port and international tourism island, seized the opportunities of the "Chinese Bridge" events to build its image as an international tourist destination. Captivating tourists overseas with its rich tourism resources, the island province used the opportunity to gain a head start for its tourism development in the post-pandemic era.

Hainan, China's free trade port, welcomes young people who are proficient in Chinese to pursue their career growth in Hainan, and tourists from across the world to feel the charm of an island destination.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=434418

Caption: A poster featuring Hainan during the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1952272/Hainan.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hainans-promotional-film-highlighted-in-the-chinese-bridge-competition-301683761.html

