20 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 09:17
Handheld fulfills record order to world-leading package delivery company

20 aprile 2022 | 08.45
LIDKÖPING, Sweden, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announces the delivery of a record order to a global leader in logistic solutions.

The record order is for Handheld's newly launched SP500X ScanPrinter, an innovative wearable solution used for package sorting and printing across the customer's distribution facilities. The SP500X ScanPrinter is replacing a previous solution that Handheld has been providing to the logistics giant since 2012.

The compact and wearable SP500X ScanPrinter is a unique scan-and-print solution that eliminates the need for printed labels and combines 2D imaging, inkjet printing and wireless communication in one device. The hand-mounted SP500X scans a package and transmits the information to the warehouse management system (WMS) which recognizes the package and identifies where it should go. That information comes back instantly, and the device then prints directly on the package without the need for labels.

The SP500X is built around inkjet printer technology licensed from Hewlett-Packard (HP) and features innovative, new technology that will enhance package sorting and inventory management operations. Handheld also has an agreement with HP to develop and sell printing products worldwide based on HP's thermal inkjet print cartridges.

"We've been looking forward to fulfilling the first massive order," says Jim Rimay CEO of Handheld US. "We are thrilled to build on this long-term relationship by providing a unique and wearable solution to a global logistics leader like this. Their decision to continue the partnership with Handheld with this record order is a testament to the improved productivity and the increase in efficiency that the SP500X brings."

"It is a great achievement in challenging times to build and deliver such a key device to a customer of this stature. We are proud to once again have been chosen to supply mission-critical products to a global leader," said Thomas Löfblad, CEO, Handheld Group. "It highlights our success in closely partnering with customers to bring increased efficiency, greater usability and high value to their operations."

AvailabilityThe SP500X ScanPrinter is in stock and available for ordering.

Helpful linksPress images The SP500X ScanPrinter SP500X customer case study Product demonstration video

About HandheldHandheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, including handhelds and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. www.handheldgroup.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798584/Handheld_Group.jpg

