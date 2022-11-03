Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:33
Handheld launches new ultra-rugged 10-inch Windows tablet with 5G

03 novembre 2022
LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the release of the all-new Algiz 10XR, an ultra-rugged 10-inch Windows tablet that combines durability with robust field performance, 5G and future-proof features.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9106751-handheld-launches-new-ultra-rugged-10-inch-windows-tablet-5g/

The Algiz 10XR is a smaller, lighter, 10-inch Windows tablet that achieves more even while taking up less space. It brings two times better graphics and measurably faster performance. Future-proof 5G communication can handle live video streams and bandwidth-heavy tasks like mapping. The Algiz 10XR was developed for field work or other challenging environments within logistics, mining, public transport, public safety, waste management or GIS and has also been designed with modulization and customization in mind.

Other key features of the Algiz 10XR ultra-rugged tablet:

"The Algiz 10XR will bring some great performance gains for our partners and customers who rely on Windows tablets in the field," says Johan Hed, Handheld chief product officer. "We've worked with this segment for decades now and are confident that we've developed a device with not only great specs, but a complete accessory package to help our customers with their fieldwork."

Helpful links

Algiz 10XR specifications Watch the Algiz 10XR video See the Algiz 10XR at trade shows Defining true ruggedness Press images

About handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, including handhelds and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, part of MilDef, is headquartered in Sweden with subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at www.handheldgroup.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1932412/Handheld_Windows_Tablet.jpg Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933008/Handheld_Group_Logo.jpg

 

     

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/handheld-launches-new-ultra-rugged-10-inch-windows-tablet-with-5g-301665895.html

in Evidenza