Giovedì 08 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 08:54
comunicato stampa

Handheld launches the all-new Algiz RT10 ultra-rugged Android tablet with future-proof features

08 settembre 2022 | 08.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the release of the all-new Algiz RT10, an ultra-rugged 10-inch Android tablet that combines state-of-the-art design and performance with future-proof technology that will maintain its versatile utility through its entire life cycle.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9083551-handheld-launches-all-new-algiz-rt10-ultra-rugged-android-tablet/

The new Algiz RT10 is ultra-rugged and durable, with an IP67 rating and the ability to withstand water, dust, shock and extreme temperatures. Yet it's slim and lightweight, with a high-res 10-inch touchscreen and among the lightest in its class at 980 grams (2.2 lb). With a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon 5G platform and Android 11 operating system (OS), it delivers enterprise functionality for mobile field workers. And the powerful processor with future-proof 5G functionality will remain cutting-edge for years. Plus, the durable design boosts the device's sustainability and environmental impact.

The Algiz RT10 breaks new ground in the rugged handheld field in multiple ways. The 5G functionality allows live video streaming in the field, and Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) validated by Google puts it on a shortlist of qualified, enterprise-focused devices. It has enhanced security features including biometric (fingerprint) ID, and the MaxGo mobile device management (MDM) software enables custom settings across all devices in a field network.

Other pertinent features of the Algiz RT10 ultra-rugged tablet:

"The Algiz RT10 Android tablet is the best combination of portable design, field ruggedness and technology capabilities available in an enterprise-level mobile computer," says Johan Hed, Handheld director of product management. "It provides true mobility, and it's the perfect choice for businesses that need a flexible solution in any type of vehicle."

Helpful linksAlgiz RT10 product page Watch the video Algiz RT10 product accessories Algiz RT10 at upcoming tradeshows Press images

About HandheldThe Handheld Group is a manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, PDAs and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. The Handheld Group of Sweden has local offices in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. For more information, please see www.handheldgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1886863/Handheld_Algiz_RT10_rugged_tablet.jpg

 

 

 

