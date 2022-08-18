Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 11:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:57 Ghedini, Marina Berlusconi "sconvolta, perdo amico vero"

10:36 Violenza sessuale su aspiranti modelle, arrestato fotografo a L'Aquila

10:34 West Nile, in Italia 230 casi e 13 morti

10:22 Elezioni politiche, Meloni: "Noi insieme per scelta, altri per abbatterci"

10:10 Elezioni politiche, Crisanti: "Salvini? Errori di valutazione anche su Putin"

09:38 Florida, corte nega aborto a 16enne: "Non è matura per decidere"

09:23 Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky: "Russia si ritiri subito". Mosca accusa Kiev

09:17 Elezioni politiche, botta e risposta Calenda-Di Maio

09:15 Usa, polizia indaga su morte banchiere anti Putin

08:49 Italia fra nubifragi e caldo africano: le previsioni meteo

08:19 Latina, 26enne muore in discoteca: in corso accertamenti

08:17 Colpo alla mafia di Castellammare del Golfo, sequestro da un milione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Handmade Notebook Adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright Available Now on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

18 agosto 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Award-Winning Multi-Genre Adventure Features Over 200 Pages of Hand-Drawn Animation

TOKYO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. today announced that handmade notebook adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright is now available on the Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4. The title is also currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows platforms, and will further be coming to Steam® on September 13.

The latest trailerhttps://youtu.be/jnYnMORpP4w

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, which retails for $29.99 USD, features a unique, hand-drawn art style that replicates aspiring game creator Kenta doodling his own imaginatively nostalgic RPG adventure in a physical notebook, aptly titled "The Legend of Wright." While the game's title contains the term "RPG," players will be able to experience mini-gameplay from a variety of different genres inside a world made from cardboard and stationery strewn across a desk, including action, adventure, side-scrolling shooters and command battle games.

Over the course of its 10 years of development and 16 years of conception, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright's uniquely creative presentation and imaginative vision has earned the two-person DeskWorks team awards and recognition at numerous trade shows around the world, including Tokyo Game Show, Taipei Game Show, BitSummit and IndieCade.

Assets for RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, including both screenshots and gameplay clips, can be downloaded via Dropbox [HERE].

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows for $29.99 USD, and will launch on Steam September 13. For more information, please visit the official website at https://rpgtime-en.com/ or join the conversation on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RPGTimeEN.

###

About Aniplex

Aniplex, Inc.  (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan), a division of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), Inc., and a  leading provider of anime content and music production and distribution in Japan. The  company's ever-growing lineup of shows includes: Sword Art Online, FULLMETAL  ALCHEMIST: BROTHERHOOD, Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Fate/Zero, Puella  Magi Madoka Magica, March comes in like a lion, Blue Exorcist, KILL la KILL, Gurren  Lagann, Monogatari series, anohana -The Flower We Saw That Day-, Cells at Work!, The  Promised Neverland, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877900/RPG_Time_The_Legend_Wright.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza RPG Time PlayStation 4 Nintendo Switch Notebook Adventure
Vedi anche
News to go
Ischia, controlli nella zona della 'movida': 2 arresti
News to go
Affitti stanze a fuorisede, Milano sfonda il tetto dei 600 euro
News to go
Pavia, tassista non ha il Pos: cliente lo denuncia
News to go
Gas, turbina gasdotto Nord Stream 1 ancora in Germania
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Berlusconi: "Sentenze assoluzione non siano appellabili"
News to go
Milano, accoltella 22enne in piazza: fermato 36enne
News to go
Papa: "Affidiamo destino dell'Europa e mondo alla Madonna"
News to go
Lo scherzo di Elon Musk: "Compro il Manchester United"
News to go
Bonus affitto giovani 2022, come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, due missili su università a Mykolaiv
News to go
Robert De Niro compie oggi 79 anni
News to go
Europei Atletica, Jacobs oro nei 100 metri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza