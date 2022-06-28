Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 03:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:53 Fedez e J-Ax fanno ballare Milano con 'Love Mi'

23:06 Ius Scholae, la legge sulla cittadinanza arriva in Aula

22:23 Assalto a Capitol Hill, "Trump voleva raggiungere manifestanti"

22:08 Caso Epstein, 20 anni di carcere per Ghislaine Maxwell

21:52 Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video

21:24 Nato, ecco perché Turchia dice sì a Svezia e Finlandia

21:16 Covid Francia, la sentenza: no risarcimento per parenti di malati morti

20:59 Wimbledon 2022, Sonego al secondo turno: risultati degli italiani

20:53 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.375 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 28 giugno

20:36 Governo, Conte: "M5S dà contributo ma vuole essere ascoltato"

20:01 La famiglia Borsellino: "Diritto alla verità". Il 12 luglio Camera consiglio

19:57 Nato, Biden-Sanchez: "Su Ucraina Putin dovrà rendere conto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Handmade Notebook Adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright heads to Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 on August 18, 2022!

28 giugno 2022 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch™ are now available with a Steam® release to follow on September 13, 2022!

TOKYO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. announced today that the handmade notebook adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright will be releasing on Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 on August 18, 2022 with pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch™ through the Nintendo eShop starting today. Fans can also look forward to a Steam® release on September 13, 2022. In addition, a brand-new teaser trailer is now available on Aniplex of America's official YouTube channel.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright places the player in a classroom after school, where they are invited to play The Legend of Wright, an epic RPG created by a boy named Kenta, who dreams of becoming a game creator.  DeskWorks, the development team behind this game, started their amazing career by winning the Grand Award from the 2007 Japan Game Awards, Amateur Division with their flagship game, Battle Quest. From there, after sixteen years conceptualizing and ten years of development, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright was born with over two hundred pages of hand-drawn animation bursting with creativity that caused the game to have critical success around the world.

[Asset]

https://anxinc.jector.jp/dl/dehZZ9js6FxvqsQtZR2sWD4g

Password：RPG

[RPG Time: The Legend of Wright Teaser Trailer]

https://youtu.be/jnYnMORpP4w

[Product Overview]

Title

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

Genre

Handmade Notebook Adventure

Platforms

Nintendo Switch™・PlayStation®4・Steam・Xbox Series X|S・Xbox One・Windows

Languages

Japanese/English/Simplified Chinese

Players

1

Release Date

August 18, 2022 … Nintendo Switch™・PlayStation®4 ※Download only

September 13, 2022 … Steam

Now available … Xbox Series X|S・Xbox One・Windows

Price

€ 29.99

Website

https://rpgtime-en.com/

Twitter

@RPGTimeEN (https://twitter.com/RPGTimeEN)

PEGI

7

Rights

©DeskWorks / Aniplex

Development

DeskWorks Inc.

Sales

Aniplex Inc.

* Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

*"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

*Microsoft, Windows, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and related Xbox logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation and the Microsoft group of companies.

*©2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844233/image_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Handmade notebook Adventure RPG Time PlayStation Legend Nintendo Switch
Vedi anche
Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video
Draghi: "Putin al G20? Solo da remoto" - Video
Sean Penn a Kiev da Zelensky: "Un film per raccontare la guerra" - Video
News to go
Il Giappone riapre al turismo straniero
News to go
Carburanti, prezzi ancora su
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi: "G7 pronto a sostenerla per tutto il tempo necessario"
News to go
Texas, strage di migranti: 46 morti
News to go
Traffico di droga dal Sudamerica, 19 arresti
News to go
Autostrade, aumento del pedaggio in arrivo
News to go
Nato, vertice a Madrid
News to go
Draghi: "Uniti con l'Ucraina"
News to go
Covid, frode in forniture kit sierologici: sequestrati 9 milioni di euro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza