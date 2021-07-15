Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:00 Covid oggi Lombardia, 381 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 15 luglio

17:58 Covid oggi Friuli, 21 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 15 luglio

17:52 Covid oggi Emilia, 167 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 15 luglio

17:30 Covid Gb, oggi altri 48.553 contagi e 63 morti

17:30 Covid oggi Italia, 2.455 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 15 luglio

17:10 Covid, Oms: "Forte probabilità nuove varianti più pericolose"

16:48 Covid, Ema: "Allo studio anche nuove e promettenti terapie"

16:47 M5S, pranzo Grillo-Conte: "Ora pensiamo al 2050"

16:44 Covid oggi Campania, 234 contagi: bollettino 15 luglio

16:43 Fond. Brunello e Federica Cucinelli, Arcidiocesi e Eni insieme per restauro facciate del duomo di Perugia

16:34 Festeggiamenti Italia, Pregliasco: "Qualcuno in ospedale ci finirà"

16:33 Belgio, 5 morti per maltempo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Hangzhou City Hosts 'Hangzhou Style Life of Song Dynasty Charm' in Macao to Promote Culture and Tourism

15 luglio 2021 | 17.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism hosted 'Hangzhou Style Life of Song Dynasty Charm' – an event featuring a selection of eight segments – on the afternoon of July 9, 2021, in Macao. Residents and visitors had the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with Hangzhou's sophisticated lifestyle and the timeless quality of aesthetics from an earlier era while absorbing the harmonious beauty of art and life.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8925751-hangzhou-style-life-of-song-dynasty-charm-culture-and-tourism-events-in-macao/

Drawing inspiration from popular painting styles during the Song Dynasty period, the event featured eight segments, each highly representative of life during the era, namely:

On the day, 'Song of the Seven Sons', a collection of patriotic poems which has come to represent Macao's return to China, was played on the Chinese zither in the ancient Zhe School style. Additionally, a cute Peppa Pig was printed using the block printing method popular during the Song Dynasty period. There were also flowers on display arranged in Southern Song Dynasty celadon pottery. All these elements combined to ensure the culture of Song Dynasty Charm in Hangzhou instantly found a home within the context of Macao's urban style.

Other integral elements that traveled along the Maritime Silk Road on ships connecting Hangzhou and Macao were on display including an ancient method of restoring pottery, a bird cage made of imperial gold using the wire inlay technique of the Southern Song Dynasty, and imperial yellow wine reproduced exactly as it was made in the past. These are all part of the history of Song culture and highlight the fact that elegance has always been important everywhere.

In the second half of 2021 in Hangzhou, the Bureau plans to further explore the meaning and promote the new brand, Culture of Song Dynasty Charm, by hosting the 'Hangzhou Style Life of Song Dynasty Charm' and the 'Su Dongpo Culture Festival', in tandem with the launch of 'Workshops of Hangzhou Culture' which is an experiential lesson in the charm of the Song Dynasty.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
an event featuring Hangzhou Style Life of Song Dynasty Charm Hangzhou's sophisticated lifestyle Hangzhou City Hosts
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid e viaggi, l'avviso della Farnesina
News to go
Alluvione in Germania, cresce il bilancio delle vittime
News to go
Boutique del falso scoperta a Roma: una denuncia
News to go
Egitto, altri 45 giorni di carcere per Zaki
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, la discussione in Italia
News to go
Islanda, successo per settimana lavorativa di 4 giorni
News to go
Tokyo 2021, ci saranno 384 italiani
News to go
Maltempo in Germania, 6 morti e più di 50 dispersi
News to go
Nasce la Maradona Cup
News to go
Migranti, nel 2021 raddoppiati morti in mare
News to go
Venezia, da 1 agosto stop grandi navi
News to go
Draghi al carcere di Santa Maria Capua Vetere: "Non c'è giustizia dove c'è abuso"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza