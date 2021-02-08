Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:55 Governo, il 5S Mantero: "Fiducia? Con ministri Fi e Lega impossibile"

11:49 Covid Marche, 171 nuovi contagi: il bollettino

11:48 Ocean Viking ad Augusta, al via accertamenti sanitari su 422 migranti a bordo

11:42 Vaccino Covid, Bucci: "No capricci su siero che ci viene offerto"

11:04 L'addio di Mika a mamma Joannie: ''Era orgogliosa di quello che sono diventato''

10:52 Covid Usa, superati i 27 milioni di casi

10:47 Forti piogge e poi gelo siberiano, ecco dove e quando

10:45 Vaccino over 80 Lazio allo Spallanzani, Vaia: "Batteremo covid" - Video

10:19 Ricciardi: "No liberi tutti, trend peggiora e varianti allarmano"

10:01 Ricciardi: "Vaccinare 250mila al giorno per immunità gregge in autunno"

07:57 India, crollo ghiacciaio: 15 morti e 160 dispersi

07:41 Super Bowl Nfl, Brady trionfa con Tampa Bay

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Harbin Spring Festival 'Cultural Tourism Feast' Kicks Off Online

08 febbraio 2021 | 10.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HARBIN, China, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Chinese people, Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, is a time for family reunion. No matter how far they are away from their hometowns, people would return home to spend the festival with their family and friends. However, the 2021 Spring Festival is a bit unusual—many have chosen to "stay local" and spend the festival where they work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In this context, the internet becomes a choice for people to exchange New Year greetings.

2021 Smile to the Future , Happy New year, Happiness forever , Wishes from China Harbin

The people of Harbin, capital of northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province, began sending greetings via online platforms in a unique local way to their relatives and friends who choose to spend Spring Festival elsewhere.   

On February 4, the "Lesser New Year" on the Chinese lunar calendar, Harbin launched an online event themed "Let's Laugh Together." Organizers released several Spring Festival posters and creative emojis that feature landmarks and winter sights of Harbin, as a way to express sincere greetings and good wishes from the "city of ice and snow."

To meet people's demand for cultural products and services during Spring Festival, Harbin has organized more than 200 online cultural activities in four categories: cloud performance, cloud exhibition, cloud tourism, and livestreaming. Though miles apart, people can enjoy high-quality original dramas, ballets, evening galas and orchestral concerts online, without the need to leave their homes. Moreover, traditional celebration activities such as folk dance, folklore lectures, and lantern riddles are also moved online.

Abundant ice and snow resources are Harbin's privileged assets. In previous years, citizens and tourists celebrated Spring Festival by visiting the Harbin Ice and Snow World or skating on the iced Songhua River. This year, to make up for the regret that people cannot experience ice and snow on site, Harbin plans to present an online tourism activity via new media platforms, which will allow net users to have a glimpse of the charm of Harbin and watch world-class shows staged in the Harbin Polar Land and oil painting exhibitions of renowned Russian artists, among many others, for free. Besides, five museums including the Museum of Heilongjiang Province will provide VR panoramic exhibitions, and 11 museums will present online exhibitions via the WeChat platform during this year's Spring Festival.

Harbin already developed a new Spring Festival custom integrating culture and tourism in 2019, enabling locals and tourists to experience the charm of the city while enjoying the joyful atmosphere of the festival.

As night falls, numerous red lanterns and colorful lamps light up the Russian-style Central Boulevard, creating a festive ambience. Golden corn, red chili and red paper carrying Chinese character "Fu" ("happiness") add a folk flavor to the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo. The Yingjie Snow Dreamland full of rural flavor and the Sunac Snow Park with a European style are attracting visitors with their intriguing charm.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434543/image.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Altro Turismo Turismo Cultural Tourism Feast festival they work to Spring Festival
Vedi anche
Vaccino covid over 80, al via oggi allo Spallanzani 
Ricciardi: "No liberi tutti, trend peggiora e varianti allarmano"
Capitol Hill
Obama: "Non dimenticheremo mai assalto al Congresso"
Zingaretti: "Salvini ha dato ragione al Pd"
Zona gialla Roma, strade chiuse per assembramenti
Vaccino AstraZeneca, l'arrivo delle prime dosi a Pratica di Mare
Salvini cerca la giacca: "C'ho il portafoglio..."
Lega
Governo Draghi, Salvini alla Camera per le consultazioni
Caporalato, ecco dove vivevano 6 lavoratori stranieri
I Nas sequestrano 121mila farmaci anti Covid cinesi
Governo Draghi, Renzi al tavolo per le consultazioni
Conte, governo Draghi e M5S: cosa ha detto oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza