Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 00:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:41 Golden Gala Firenze 2023, Kipyegon record del mondo dei 1500 femminili

23:27 Piacenza, 20enne ucciso da colpo di pistola. Uomo si barrica in casa, poi si arrende

23:17 Europei di Atletica Roma 2024, presentato il logo ufficiale

22:48 Bari, donna di 54 anni trovata morta in una strada privata

22:43 Pnrr, Palazzo Chigi a Ue: "Controlli adeguati, non alimentare polemiche strumentali"

22:36 Sassuolo-Fiorentina 1-3, tris viola per chiudere campionato

21:46 Migranti, card. Zuppi: "Respingerli è poco patriottico, vanno aiutati a partire e a restare"

20:48 Marchisio: "Aggressione schifosa a arbitro Taylor". E tifosi Roma si arrabbiano

20:47 India, scontro tra treni: 120 morti e centinaia di feriti

20:10 Giulia Tramontano, madre di Impagnatiello in lacrime: "Mio figlio è un mostro" - Video

19:46 Giulia Tramontano all’amica: "Alessandro mi ha rovinato la vita"

19:31 Tumori, De Laurentiis (Pascale Napoli): "Terapia cancro seno ulteriore passo in avanti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hard Rock International Encourages All to "LOVE OUT LOUD" this Pride Month with New Limited-Edition Retail and Series of Global Events Throughout June with HALSEY

02 giugno 2023 | 16.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Hard Rock Honors Partnership with Multi-Platinum, Genre-Bending Artist Halsey with $250,000 Donation to LGBTQIA+ Causes via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is celebrating its ongoing support of the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month by bringing to life the brand's core founding mottos, "Love All, Serve All" and "All Is One," while encouraging allies everywhere to "Love Out Loud."

"At Hard Rock, acts of service and authentic inclusion are engrained in our brand DNA and everyday mottos, ensuring that all Team Members and guests at our properties are treated with love and respect," said Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Seminole Hard Rock. "As part of our commitment, we will continue to demonstrate allyship and amplify LGBTQIA+ voices in our local communities and around the world."

To kick off Pride 2023, Hard Rock has announced a partnership with GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum, genre-bending artist, Halsey – known for advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community. To celebrate the partnership and Pride Month, Hard Rock has pledged a minimum of $250,000 to the Human Rights Campaign and Outright International, via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock®.

Hard Rock will host a private performance at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where Halsey will donate special memorabilia to Hard Rock's celebrated collection. A special series of Halsey with String Ensemble Hard Rock Live shows will take place throughout the Summer.

As part of the 2023 Pride Retail Collection, Halsey, who is a queer artist themself, has designed two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition T-shirts. The 2023 Pride Retail Collection is now available in stores and online at Rock Shops® and will benefit LGBTQIA+ charities around the globe with a portion of proceeds.

Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels, and Casinos worldwide will be hosting a variety of activations including partnering with notable LGBTQIA+ figures in local communities creating exclusive experiences like one-of-a-kind curated suites, unique food and beverage offerings, entertainment experiences, Pride playlists, and community fundraising events.

For more information on all Pride activations, partnerships, and Hard Rock's support of the LGBTQIA+ community and diversity, please read the full release here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091538/Halsey_12.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753406/HRBrand_BLACK_2010_24_16_ID_314f48f4d594_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hard-rock-international-encourages-all-to-love-out-loud-this-pride-month-with-new-limited-edition-retail-and-series-of-global-events-throughout-june-with-halsey-301841321.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN18173 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Altro Alimentazione Altro Politica_E_PA love out LOUD Events Throughout hard rock Honors Partnership with Multi Platinum this Pride Month
Vedi anche
News to go
2 giugno, celebrazioni per Festa della Repubblica Italiana
News to go
Domani ultima partita di Messi in campionato francese
News to go
Ponte 2 giugno 2023, il meteo
News to go
Migranti, primi indagati naufragio Cutro: disposte perquisizioni
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, dove scattano i divieti di balneazione
News to go
Ucraina, ancora bombe su Kiev
News to go
Usa, ok Camera ad aumento tetto debito
News to go
Giulia Tramontano, pm: "E' femminicidio"
News to go
Carta Solidale 2023, contributo di 382,5 euro a famiglia
News to ho
Giulia Tramontano, 17esima vittima di femminicidio
News to go
Vertice Ue in Moldavia, in agenda guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Trovato corpo di Giulia Tramontano, fidanzato confessa omicidio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza