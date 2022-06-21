Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 19:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:03 Continua l’espansione di Horizon Automotive

20:03 Di Maio e 'Insieme per il futuro', il nome già usato: ecco quando

20:01 Antalya 2022, Italia oro nel fioretto maschile a squadre agli Europei di scherma

19:42 Italian Exhibition Group acquisisce maggioranza di V Group

19:39 Mondiali nuoto Budapest 2022, Martinenghi oro nei 50 rana

19:35 Twitter, da Cda sì unanime a offerta da 44 miliardi di Musk

19:31 Twitter, il cda promuove Elon Musk. Ma ci sono 3 questioni irrisolte

19:16 Draghi al Senato, Di Maio al fianco del premier: confronto continuo tra i due

19:10 Pd, Letta su scissione M5S: "Nervi saldi, noi siamo baricentro"

19:03 M5S, Grillo e la scissione di Di Maio: "Non posso rispondere"

19:00 Inter, ufficiale rinnovo Inzaghi fino al 2024

18:57 Il parroco di Di Maio: "Ci hanno rubato un sogno, affetto per Luigi ma scissione delude"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hard Rock International Partners with American Express Presents BST Hyde Park to Bring U.K. Music Lovers Special Activations & Surprises

21 giugno 2022 | 17.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announced a partnership with American Express presents BST Hyde Park, AEG Europe's leading festival that rings in summer each year by taking over London, home of the brand's first ever Hard Rock Cafe that opened in 1971. This year's festival is running Friday, June 24 to Sunday, July 10 and will see legendary headliners take to the stage over three weekends. Performers include Elton John, The Rolling Stones and Eagles, plus a host of special guests for each show. These performances will be complemented by Hard Rock-sponsored festivities, sure to delight music lovers and festival attendees. BST Hyde Park's Open House also returns, offering a host of wonderful free activities between the weekends of music.

"As we reflect on half a century of Hard Rock, which started right here in London and has since expanded to reach all corners of the globe with venues in over 70 countries, we're thrilled to take part in such an iconic cultural celebration by helping extend access to music lovers and enrich the experiences of festival goers at BST Hyde Park," said Jim Allen, Hard Rock International Chairman.

Hard Rock Cafe will activate at BST Hyde Park with a cafe pop-up on the festival grounds and in the VIP section, where attendees can enjoy menu offerings without straying far from the excitement. Additionally, to support the next generation of artists that may someday be headlining festivals, Hard Rock is sponsoring one of the stages, Hard Rock Rising presents the Rainbow Stage, which will feature up-and-coming artists from around the world.

The Hard Rock Cafe locations will also have unique memorabilia on display including pieces from BST Hyde Park performers Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam, as well as memorabilia from other famed U.K. music greats.

"For 50 years Hard Rock has been associated with the biggest names in music," said Jim King CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents. "We look forward to sharing their glorious history at BST Hyde Park this summer where music fans can enjoy the famous Hard Rock Cafe and the Hard Rock Rising Stage."

For more information and the full release visit https://news.hardrock.com/ or https://www.hardrockcafe.com/bst-hyde-park.aspx.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844260/Hard_Rock_Tom_Hancock_BST.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844323/AEG_presents_BST.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757039/Hard_Rock_Cafe_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza This year's festival festival attendees festival taking over London
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Omicron 5 spinge nuova ondata. Costa: "No allarmismi"
News to go
Gb, sciopero ferrovie: giornata nera per il trasporto pubblico
News to go
Bonus animali domestici 2022, cos'è e a chi spetta
News to go
Siccità, Regioni pronte a dichiarare lo stato d'emergenza
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia è un male che va fermato sul campo di battaglia"
News to go
Tumori, Oms lancia 'app' che prevede picchi radiazioni Uv e indica quando proteggersi
News to go
Meteo, l'anticiclone africano investe l'Italia
News to go
Il principe William compie 40 anni
News to go
Covid Israele, oltre 10mila contagi in 24 ore: mai così tanti da aprile
News to go
Covid Campania, obbligo mascherina in uffici Regione fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Software irregolari sui Pc, 18 denunce
News to go
Siccità, allarme in Italia: Regioni chiedono aiuto al Governo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza