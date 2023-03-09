Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:54 Milano-Cortina, il Comitato lancia il progetto Young Reporters

15:51 Corea del Nord, lanciato missile balistico a corto raggio nel Mar Giallo

15:41 Migranti, opposizioni abbandonano lavori Commissione

15:38 Le nonne replicano lo show di Rihanna, il video vola

15:27 Russia, Solovyev: "Un drone mi ha bombardato" - Video

15:17 Folla di parlamentari per l'ultimo saluto ad Astorre in Senato, Schlein 50 minuti alla camera ardente

15:10 Il Papa e lo smart working: "Buona soluzione purché non isoli"

14:05 Spreco alimentare, sui cibi arriva indicazione 'spesso buono oltre'

13:53 Viterbo, svastica e scritta contro Elly Schlein

13:10 Genova è la Capitale italiana del Libro 2023

13:05 Spionaggio, processo Biot: Procura militare chiede l'ergastolo

13:02 Conte, Mourinho, Allegri: gli allenatori che 'dipendono' dai campioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hard Rock International Teams Up with Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 4 to Bring Exclusive Experiences and Surprises to Fans of the Franchise Worldwide

09 marzo 2023 | 15.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Guests will get a glimpse into John Wick's lavish underworld with immersive pop-up experiences, culinary innovations, and special events with the global theatrical release on March 24

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announced a promotional partnership with Lionsgate, the movie and television studio behind the legendary thriller franchise John Wick, to celebrate the fourth installment in the series: John Wick: Chapter 4.

Hard Rock International and Lionsgate are bringing elements of John Wick's world to life to give fans the opportunity to "Live like Wick." These elements include a chance to win a custom-tailored suit from Paco Delgado, John Wick's Oscar®-nominated costume designer (Best Costume Design, The Danish Girl, 2015), premiere ticket giveaways, red carpet VIP events, and elevated culinary experiences.

"Hard Rock is incredibly excited to partner with Lionsgate on this highly anticipated film release as we continuously strive to elevate the entertainment offerings that are core to our brand's DNA," said Keith Sheldon, President of Hard Rock Entertainment for Hard Rock International. "Given the amazing crossover audiences, we look forward to presenting immersive events, limited time only menu and retail options, and money-can't-buy experiences at our properties for the benefit of John Wick fans and Hard Rock guests, alike."

Hard Rock is giving one lucky fan in the United States, United Kingdom, or Mexico the chance to "suit up" like John Wick himself with a custom-tailored suit from the film's award-winning costume designer, Paco Delgado. The lucky fan will have a chance to enjoy an exclusive stay and experience at Hard Rock Hotel's legendary Rock Star Suite in New York City. For more information and full rules, check out www.hardrockhotels.com/JW4suitstakes.

From March 15 – April 30, select Hard Rock properties across Cafe, Hotel & Casino divisions are giving fans a taste of the luxurious Continental Hotel with exclusive culinary and beverage offerings that lean into the travel themes, cocktails, and cuisine featured in the John Wick franchise. These offerings will be available at all Hard Rock Cafe locations in North America and select Hard Rock Cafes in Europe.

For more on the Hard Rock International and Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 4 experiences, check out @hardrockhotels @hardrockcafe and @officialhardrock on Instagram and TikTok. More information on this partnership can be found here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2029618/Hard_Rock_International_The_Marquis.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hard-rock-international-teams-up-with-lionsgates-john-wick-chapter-4-to-bring-exclusive-experiences-and-surprises-to-fans-of-the-franchise-worldwide-301768034.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Alimentazione Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza hard rock International Teams global theatrical release immersive pop up experiences chapter
Vedi anche
News to go
Inflazione, le misure al vaglio del governo
News to go
Telemarketing, Garante Privacy: "Se utente dice no via da lista"
News to go
Migranti, decreto legge Cutro in 10 articoli
News to go
Ucraina, ultime news: missili Russia su tutto il Paese
News to go
Champions League, Milan ai quarti di 11 anni dopo
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi senza sosta a Lampedusa: oltre 1.300 nell'hotspot
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: protezione temporanea profughi prorogabile fino al 2025
News to go
Traffico rifiuti speciali, tre arresti e sequestri per 12 mln di euro
News to go
Taranto, scoperti 220 beneficiari reddito cittadinanza non dovuto
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Non avrebbe senso tornare alle regole di prima"
News to go
8 marzo, una donna su cinque lascia il lavoro dopo il primo figlio
News to go
8 marzo, piazze in viola per la festa della donna
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza